Former NAACP Activist Who Identified As A Black Woman, Just Lost Another job

Woman formerly known as Rachel Dolezal loses teaching job over OnlyFans account

First up.

Remember Nkechi Diallo? you might know her as Rachel Dolezal, who sparked all that controversy back in 2015 by identifying as Black woman despite having two white parents. Well, she’s back in the news, for more controversy. This time for losing her teaching job in Arizona.

According to district board meeting records, she was hired as a part-time after-school extended-day instructor for the Community Schools Program, working with students in the K-5 grade levels, and a substitute teacher.

Well, not anymore. Her contract was terminated because school administrators discovered she had an OnlyFans account. The subscription service known for its adults-only content.

A statement from the school district said her posts violated its social media and staff ethics policies.

She describes her page as a place where she posts “creative content and gives fans a more intimate look into my life.” However, it has been reported that the content on her page includes nude and explicit images.

Well, even after a name change it looks like Miss Dolezal, or my bad Miss Nkechi Diallo can’t get away from being scrutinized.