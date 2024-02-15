This University Just Got a $70 Billion Bill, For Reparations.

Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Enslaved People Built This Well-Known University, And Now Their Descendants Want $70 Billion in Reparations

Remember all those historical landmarks built on the backs of enslaved people? Well, one group of descendants is saying “enough is enough” and demanding reparations from St. Louis University.

These descendants represented by powerhouse civil rights attorney Areva Martin are not asking for handouts. They want the university to finally pay up for the wealth built on their ancestors’ free labor.

Along with a group of economists and even politicians they say the university owes over $70 BILLION! That’s because they estimate the school exploited $361 million worth of slave labor back in the day (adjusted for inflation, of course).

A statement from their lawyer states that, “While St. Louis University’s acknowledgment of its history has been a welcome demonstration of forthrightness, acknowledgments do not make my clients whole,” and that “I look forward to working with university leadership to come up with a plan to compensate the descendants for what they are rightfully owed.”

And this idea of universities paying reparations to descendants of enslaved people they exploited is gaining traction nationwide. Georgetown University recently pledged $27 million towards reconciliation.

A lot of schools and other institutions are looking like, oh no.

Cut the check.