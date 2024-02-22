The upcoming CIAA Basketball Tournament set to tip off this month marks its fourth consecutive year in Baltimore. The Baltimore community has been proud to serve as host of the men’s and women’s tournament, which provides a gathering place for student-athletes, students, alumni, families and fans coming to support the nation’s oldest historically Black athletic conference.
The Maryland Sports Commission is proud and humbled to have had a role in recruiting this event to Baltimore and in helping sustain efforts to ensure that the CIAA remains in the city for years to come. The CIAA Tournament, the city and the state have found a mutually beneficial connection, not only economically, but also socially and culturally.
… this story continues. Read the rest at The Baltimore Banner: Commentary: CIAA Tournament points to future opportunities with HBCUs
