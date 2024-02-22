Listen Live
Local

Commentary: CIAA Tournament points to future opportunities with HBCUs

Published on February 22, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Magic Baltimore Listen Live
Magic 95.9 Featured Video
CLOSE
CIAA MEDIA DAY 2024 IN BALTIMORE

Source: R1 Digital / @airiel_sharice

The upcoming CIAA Basketball Tournament set to tip off this month marks its fourth consecutive year in Baltimore. The Baltimore community has been proud to serve as host of the men’s and women’s tournament, which provides a gathering place for student-athletes, students, alumni, families and fans coming to support the nation’s oldest historically Black athletic conference.

The Maryland Sports Commission is proud and humbled to have had a role in recruiting this event to Baltimore and in helping sustain efforts to ensure that the CIAA remains in the city for years to come. The CIAA Tournament, the city and the state have found a mutually beneficial connection, not only economically, but also socially and culturally.

… this story continues. Read the rest at The Baltimore Banner: Commentary: CIAA Tournament points to future opportunities with HBCUs

 

More from Magic 95.9

Magic 95.9

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close