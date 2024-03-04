Eve’s Cotton Candy Chic Cut Is So Good She Should Keep It

Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

We can count on a few things in this world – and Eve’s innate ability to slay a shortcut is definitely one of them. With cheekbones higher than the ‘gawds, bone structure that some go under the knife for, and a timeless beauty that makes the girlies gag, the Philly rapper’s face and aura are made for short hair.

No one rocks a short ‘bop like Eve – and the trendsetter reminded us this weekend at the BRIT Awards. She popped out in a custom pink wet hair look that we love.

RELATED: Eve And Husband Maximillion Cooper Welcome Their First Child Together

Eve’s cotton candy pink hair is so good – she should keep it.

All eyes were on Eve as she debuted her new hair look on the BRIT Awards red carpet with her husband, Maximillion Cooper. The Brit Awards are the UK’s annual celebration of excellence in music.

Eve attended and performed during the star-studded event’s after-party.

As cameras flashed, Eve’s cotton candy hair and matching makeup shimmered in the lights. Styled by Edmund Bossman, the wet look was shiny, wavy, and slicked back to the ‘gawds. The cut’s side part brought drama and edge. Her makeup complimented her hair slay with pink and silver eye shadow and pouty sheer pink gloss.

Eve continued her wet look by wearing a long-sleeve latex dress from Atsuko Kudo Couture Latex Design. The dress was black with a high waist and a slight trumpet-style skirt. See the raptress’ Instagram pics from the night below.

If one pink look wasn’t enough to make us gag, the 45-year-old popped out in two! Leaning into the power of pink, she wore a Barbie-esq monochromatic look on stage at the after-party. Her look included a pink bodysuit and pink fur.

From her pink hair to her new memoir, Eve has been that girl.

Eve’s pink hair debut and after-party performance come just a few weeks after the rapper announced her upcoming memoir, “Who’s That Girl.” According to her publisher’s site, Eve’s book “explores her rise to stardom as a female MC, her lasting legacy on pop culture and music, and her incredible yet enduring struggle balancing her personal life with her professional one.”

“I’m excited for people to get to know me on a deeper level,” Eve said in a press statement. “This story is decades in the making.”

Eve’s book officially drops on September 17. (We wonder if she’ll keep hair pink hair ’til then).

Eve’s Cotton Candy Chic Cut Is So Good She Should Keep It was originally published on hellobeautiful.com