When it comes to dating, make sure to always — and we mean always! — trust your gut when it comes to red flags or any dark intuitions about a potential lover.
One of our listeners here at The Amanda Seales Show had to find that out the hard way recently after a blind date that resulted in her finding out that she was on a date with a man who lied about being twice her age.
RELATED: The History Behind the First Black Instructor at Fisk University | The Amanda Seales Show
Thankfully Amanda and Supreme were on deck to serve some helpful dating advice by way of a good ol’ segment of “Am I Trippin’?” For Amanda, the answer was a quick and hard “no,” but for good reason; intuition means everything! As long as you don’t forget that, you won’t end up having to make up escape plans in the bathroom of a restaurant while on the date from hell.
Help yourself to some helpful dating advice in today’s “Am I Trippin’?” on The Amanda Seales Show below:
The post Am I Trippin’? Dating, Lies And Regret | The Amanda Seales Show appeared first on Black America Web.
Am I Trippin’? Dating, Lies And Regret | The Amanda Seales Show was originally published on blackamericaweb.com
-
Russell Simmons Shares His Photos With Usher In Bali, X Is Disappointed
-
Ayesha Curry Announces She’s Pregnant With Baby No. 4
-
"Health is Wealth" - Ask The Experts Podcast 12/16/23
-
Bobby Brown And Wife Alicia Etheredge-Brown Receive Honorary Degrees From Leaders Esteem University In Texas
-
Terrence Howard Owes Nearly $1 Million In Back Taxes, Says It’s “Immoral” To Tax Descendants Of Slaves
-
Kim Kardashian & Odell Beckham Jr. Spark Dating Rumors, Social Media Reacts
-
Stephen A. Smith Recalls Jay-Z Checking Him After Comparing Beyoncé & Rihanna’s Super Bowl Performance
-
Nominate A Woman For Our 2024 Inspire Her Awards! [Register Here]