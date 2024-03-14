Listen Live
Entertainment

Am I Trippin’? Dating, Lies And Regret | The Amanda Seales Show

Published on March 14, 2024

Share this

Share this link via

Or copy link

Magic Baltimore Listen Live
Magic 95.9 Featured Video
CLOSE
Red Heart Puzzle Split in Half on a Wooden Table

Source: Ekaterina Chizhevskaya / Getty

When it comes to dating, make sure to always — and we mean always! — trust your gut when it comes to red flags or any dark intuitions about a potential lover.

One of our listeners here at The Amanda Seales Show had to find that out the hard way recently after a blind date that resulted in her finding out that she was on a date with a man who lied about being twice her age.

 

RELATED: The History Behind the First Black Instructor at Fisk University | The Amanda Seales Show

 

Thankfully Amanda and Supreme were on deck to serve some helpful dating advice by way of a good ol’ segment of “Am I Trippin’?” For Amanda, the answer was a quick and hard “no,” but for good reason; intuition means everything! As long as you don’t forget that, you won’t end up having to make up escape plans in the bathroom of a restaurant while on the date from hell.

Help yourself to some helpful dating advice in today’s “Am I Trippin’?” on The Amanda Seales Show below:

 

 

The post Am I Trippin’? Dating, Lies And Regret | The Amanda Seales Show appeared first on Black America Web.

Am I Trippin’? Dating, Lies And Regret | The Amanda Seales Show  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

More from Magic 95.9
Trending
Entertainment

Am I Trippin’? Dating, Lies And Regret | The Amanda Seales Show

Cut 4 Health - University of Maryland/Pro Change Behavior Systems, Inc
Ask The Experts

“Health is Wealth” – Ask The Experts Podcast 12/16/23

Paladino Financial Group - Ask the Experts Podcast
Ask the Financial Advisor

Andy Paladino Ask the Financial Advisor Podcast 12/30/23 – Back to the Basics

Paladino Financial Group - Ask the Experts Podcast
Ask the Financial Advisor

Ask the Financial Advisor – 2/10/24 Podcast

Nominate A Woman For Inspire HER!
Contests

Nominate A Woman For Our 2024 Inspire Her Awards! [Register Here]

Paladino Financial Group - Ask the Experts Podcast
Ask the Financial Advisor

Ask The Financial Advisor Podcast – 2/17/24

Paladino Financial Group - Ask the Experts Podcast
Ask the Financial Advisor

Ask the Financial Advisor Podcast – 1/13/24

Paladino Financial Group - Ask the Experts Podcast
Ask the Financial Advisor

Ask the Financial Advisor Podcast – 2/3/24

Magic 95.9

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close