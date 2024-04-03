Serena Williams Debuts Her New Beauty Brand, Discusses Motherhood And More In ‘Byrdie’

Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Serena Williams is beauty personified on the cover of Byrdie. The tennis champion gracefully poses in a blush-colored Joy Cioci dress and cape paired with Burberry boots and black opera-length gloves. In the Spring Beauty Issue, the Compton, California native opens up about her new beauty brand, WYN Beauty, motherhood, and more.

When Serena Williams announced her retirement from tennis, the world gasped. We couldn’t imagine a Wimbledon Championship without the mogul. And even though her extraordinary athletic talents are missed, the mother-of-two is still serving plays – now in the beauty industry.

Serena Williams Takes on the Beauty Industry

Williams’ fashion and beauty have always been on display for the masses. Despite the criticism regarding her hair and clothing choices, the star remained true to who she was. “I never wanted to fit into a box,” she stated during her Byrdie interview. “I don’t look like anyone else and never will. I was one of the first athletes [in tennis] that had a differently shaped body. I felt I’ve pioneered in so many different ways, so I wanted to include beauty in that.”

WYN Beauty was born out of Williams’ passion for all things beauty. In addition to ensuring she was at the top of her tennis game, the CEO also wanted to ensure she looked fly. “Beauty has been part of every era of my life, from the court to the red carpet,” she says. “WYN Beauty is an extremely personal undertaking. It’s a brand that’s evolved from my lifelong passion for makeup, and the entire collection is authentic to who I am—from the clean formulas to the inspiring shade names to the chartreuse packaging that pays homage to my career in tennis. My personal best has changed over the years, and WYN Beauty is the next evolution of my beauty journey,” expressed the icon.

Serena Williams Wants Her Daughters to Embrace Authenticity

Through all her endeavors, Williams aims to show her daughters that being true to yourself is paramount. She hopes that her daughters take a page from her book and not limit themselves to just one of their passions. “I want my daughters to look at my career and learn that being authentic to themselves is really the most important thing,” she shares. “You don’t have to be the best as long as you do your best. I also hope my daughters see how many different passions I have—from tennis to beauty—and learn that they can lead dynamic careers and lives across their many interests.”

Byrdie’s new digital issue starring Serena Williams is available now here.

