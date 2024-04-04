Listen Live
National

President Biden Calls for Ceasefire Between Israel and Hamas

Published on April 4, 2024

Share this

Share this link via

Or copy link

Magic Baltimore Listen Live
Magic 95.9 Featured Video
CLOSE
President Biden

Source: Photo: Al Drago/Bloomberg via Getty Images

WASHINGTON — President Biden wants an immediate ceasefire in the Israel-Hamas war.

That’s what Biden told Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu today during a phone call. The call came after an Israeli airstrike killed seven World Central Kitchen workers earlier this week.

He also called the recent airstrikes “unacceptable.” Biden said it’s essential to stabilize the humanitarian situation, and he urged the Prime Minister to conclude a deal “to bring the hostages home.”

window.addEventListener(‘interaction’, function () {

setTimeout(function () {

var s = document.createElement(‘script’), el = document.getElementsByTagName(‘script’)[ 0 ];

s.async = true;

s.src = ‘https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js&#8217;;

el.parentNode.insertBefore(s, el);

}, 1000)

});

The post President Biden Calls for Ceasefire Between Israel and Hamas appeared first on WIBC 93.1 FM.

President Biden Calls for Ceasefire Between Israel and Hamas  was originally published on wibc.com

More from Magic 95.9
Trending
National

President Biden Calls for Ceasefire Between Israel and Hamas

Paladino Financial Group - Ask the Experts Podcast
Ask the Financial Advisor

Andy Paladino Ask the Financial Advisor Podcast 12/30/23 – Back to the Basics

Paladino Financial Group - Ask the Experts Podcast
Ask the Financial Advisor

Ask the Financial Advisor Podcast – 2/3/24

Paladino Financial Group - Ask the Experts Podcast
Ask the Financial Advisor

Ask the Financial Advisor – 2/10/24 Podcast

Paladino Financial Group - Ask the Experts Podcast
Entertainment

Andy Paladino Ask the Financial Expert Show 3/2/24

Paladino Financial Group - Ask the Experts Podcast
Business & Economy

Ask the Financial Advisor Show – 3/9/24

Paladino Financial Group - Ask the Experts Podcast
Ask the Financial Advisor

Ask The Financial Advisor Podcast – 2/17/24

Paladino Financial Group - Ask the Experts Podcast
Ask the Financial Advisor

Ask the Financial Advisor Podcast – 1/13/24

Magic 95.9

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close