Ahead of heavy downpours, the Baltimore City Department of Transportation will make sandbags available for city residents and business owners due to possible isolated flooding in low-lying areas this week.
Limited quantities of sandbags available will be available on Wednesday from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at the following locations:
- Fells Point – Intersection of Thames Street and Broadway
- Frederick Avenue – Stillmeadow Church located at 5110 Frederick Avenue
- Intersection of Hillen Road and 35th Street (on corner)
- The DOT will supply sand, bags, bag ties and shovels on-site at the locations, and residents will have to fill and transport their sandbags.
NOTE: The sandbags will be available on a first-come, first-served basis.
Rain is expected mid to late Thursday afternoon with heavy thunderstorms likely.
Sandbags Available Ahead Of Heavy Rain Headed To The Baltimore Area was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com
