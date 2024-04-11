Former NBA Star Nate Robinson Says He Won’t Live Long If He Can’t Find A New Kidney

Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Former NBA player Nate “The Great” Robinson is currently fighting for his life, and if he doesn’t get some help real soon, the two-time Slam Dunk Champion knows that his days are numbered.

Two years after announcing his renal kidney failure diagnosis, the former New York Knick told Mail Sports that his search for a new kidney hasn’t gone well and that if he doesn’t get a replacement soon, he won’t be with us too much longer. Having to rely on weekly dialysis to keep him going, Robinson hopes to find a new kidney before it’s too late.

Mail Sports reports:

“I know that I don’t have long if I can’t get a kidney,’ Robinson exclusively told Mail Sport. ‘I know I’m not going to have long to live. So I just want to make the best of it as much as I can.

He continued, ‘Some people’s body reject dialysis. And thank God that mine accepts it and I can live… if I didn’t go to dialysis, I wouldn’t live probably longer than a week or two. So it’s serious, can’t miss a day. I go in for four hours, three days a week, four hours a day. And they clean my blood to get my toxins out. And they help me out a lot because that’s how I’m living.’

Robinson, who spoke on behalf of Bet365, shared that he deals with frequent, painful vomiting as a result of his dialysis treatment, which often leaves him hospitalized for a day or two.

This is sad.

Prayers up for Nate Robinson as he searches for a kidney and a new lease on life as he currently goes through his struggle. We’re just glad the man is keeping a positive attitude and his spirits up as he continues to keep hope alive that he’ll get his wish fulfilled. More from Mail Sports:

‘The [dialysis] machine has been helping my longevity and my life right now,’ he said. ‘So I’m just enjoying the times where I do feel healthy. I try to get out there with my kids, see my family and play basketball, do the things that I love.

And I still try to do all the things that I can to stay and feel normal as I can, stay as human as I can.’

In the meantime, Nate says he’s changed his diet to help keep his health in check. He eats fruits and grilled protein such as chicken and fish while staying away from processed foods.

Keep up the good fight, fam.

