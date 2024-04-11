Baby Dove’s Expecting Care Campaign Continues To Advocate For Black Birth Equity

Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Black birth equity saves lives thanks to initiatives like Baby Dove’s Expecting Care campaign. Statistics show Black women are three to five times more likely to die from a pregnancy-related cause than White women.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, each year in the United States, hundreds of people die each year in the US during pregnancy or within a year of it. Most deaths are preventable by promptly addressing urgent signs and providing quality care.

Most of all, the persistence of racial disparities in health outcomes results from various factors. Lack of access to quality healthcare, the presence of underlying chronic conditions, the effects of structural racism, and implicit bias contribute to these disparities. These disparities are exacerbated by social determinants of health, which prevent many people from racial and ethnic minority groups from achieving equitable access to economic, physical, and emotional well-being.

As we continue to fight for equity in all spaces, we want to celebrate Black Maternal Health Week, April 11 – 17, 2024. It is an opportunity to raise awareness and take action to improve the health of Black mothers.

Baby Dove and the Gallery of Care

Thanks to Baby Dove, we attended the unveiling of their Gallery of Care, which was open for one night only. The intimate evening featured an inspiring, immersive discussion surrounding Black Maternal Health and a sneak peek of Baby Dove’s latest campaign showcasing the beauty of Black motherhood, captured through the lens of renowned photographer Solana Cain. The campaign includes mamas in various stages of pregnancy and early motherhood: Ronique, Jazzmine, Kendra, Matilda, and Jasmine. Each woman shares their unique experience and journey with motherhood.

Photographer and Doula Solana Cain, Spoken Word Poet Lisa Marie, Black Birth Equity Fund Recipient and Mother Jazzmine Burch, and PR and Influencer Marketing Lead, Personal Care at Unilever Erin Goldson were among the featured speakers. They discussed the power of telling Black birth stories and why our lives literally depend on it.

Black Birth Equity Fund Recipient featured in the Expecting Care campaign Jazzmine Hall said, “After receiving a grant from Baby Dove in 2023, I was able to hire a doula who acted as my personal advocate leading up to my due date and in the delivery room.” She went on to say, “It made me so much more confident in my journey, and I was able to enjoy my pregnancy more knowing I had someone who would be there to help me through the labor process. I’m so happy that Baby Dove is helping to bridge the equity gap and thrilled to be included alongside other Black expectant moms to advocate for the importance of doula care.”

The Black Birth Equity Project

Initiated in August 2021, the Black Birth Equity Project by Baby Dove, in collaboration with Black Mamas Matter Alliance, has disbursed over $650,000 in grants. This effort aims to provide support to over 500 black mothers during pregnancy and postpartum by connecting them with doulas. The program seeks to address disparities in care and enhance health outcomes for expectant Black mothers.

In 2023, Baby Dove extended its reach by partnering with Sista Midwife Productions, an organization focused on birth advocacy, training, and consulting services. Together, they launched the Black Doula Directory, a nationwide resource aimed at providing expectant mothers and birthing individuals with access to Black doulas across the United States. The directory includes doula members from various countries, including Canada, Australia, England, and Germany, making it a truly international initiative. Currently, there are over 1,400 Black doulas featured on the directory, with ongoing efforts to expand participation and ensure inclusivity.

Apply for the grant here.

