Hello, Yellow! Lupita Nyong’o Lets The Sun Shine In With A Bright Dolce & Gabbana Outfit We Love

Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Although the eclipse occurred this week, bringing darkness to the sky, Lupita Nyong’o instantly brought light to CinemaCon in a look we love.

The “Black Panther” actress, who will receive the CinemaCon Star of the Year Award tonight, took the stage in a stunning yellow shirt dress. Looking fabulous, Lupita reportedly gave the CinemaCon audience a sneak peek of her upcoming animated film, “The Wild Robot.” The film’s director, Chris Sanders, joined her on stage.

Lupita Nyong’o is such a fashion girlie, pairing a yellow Dolce & Gabbana dress with Betsey Johnson shoes.

As Lupita worked the stage for her presentation, her flirty fit flowed with her every step. Her yellow dress from the luxury fashion house Dolce & Gabbana is perfect for spring.

It consisted of a sheer button-down blouse and pleated skirt with eye-catching details such as a flower neck and a satin bow belt. Lupita finished her look with strappy shoes from Betsey Johnson, red lipstick, and her signature tapered afro curled to perfection by Vernon Francois.

Stylist Michaela Erlanger helped the actress pull the look together.

Style Note: Take a tip from Lupita and add yellow to your spring and summer closet.

Lupita’s springtime outfit is a timely reminder of what many fashion girlies already know: Bright colors are made for melanin skin. The pairing of bolder hues with our deep shades is a match made in heaven.

The contrast is rich, radiant, and demands attention. Wearing mustard, ‘school bus,’ or ‘taxi car’ hues is like an instant bronze highlight in fabric form. There’s a perfect shade for everyone, giving our complexions an instant healthy, poppin’ glow.

To elevate your yellow look, add jewel tones like teal or green. Bright colors on the other side of the color wheel, like red or pink, also work. Lupita followed this style note as well with her perfect strappy shoes.

Just as all eyes turned when Lupita graced the CinemaCon stage this week, so would the eyes of onlookers when you make the streets your runway. Check out another shot of Lupita’s outfit below and make it your own!

RELATED

8 Times Lupita Nyong’o Popped In Prada

Lupita Nyong’o Is A Whole Vibe With Her Painted Hairdo

Hello, Yellow! Lupita Nyong’o Lets The Sun Shine In With A Bright Dolce & Gabbana Outfit We Love was originally published on hellobeautiful.com