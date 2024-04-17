Listen Live
Family Of Mister Cee Reveal Cause Of Death

Mister Cee was 57.

Published on April 17, 2024

The passing of Mister Cee shocked the Hip-Hop community when the news went wide earlier this month, and now new details are emerging. The family of the legendary DJ has spoken via a statement to reveal the cause of death to the public.

All Hip Hop exclusively obtained a statement from the family of DJ Mister Cee which provided context on the sudden loss.

From All Hip Hop:

On behalf of the Lebrun, Wilson, Calixte families we want to thank everyone for the outpouring of love and support for our brother, uncle, nephew Calvin “DJ Mister Cee” Lebrun in the wake of his untimely passing. It’s a huge loss for our entire family, the borough of Brooklyn and the entire Hip Hop Community. The Medical Examiner of NYC determined that his cause of death was Diabetes related coronary artery/kidney disease. Details about the public funeral service will be announced shortly. We ask that you please respect the family’s privacy during this extremely difficult time. Thank you.

Mister Cee was an instrumental figure in Hip-Hop, working with the likes of Big Daddy Kane, and was key in bringing Biggie Smalls, better known as The Notorious B.I.G. to the masses. Cee was also an on-air personality and a working DJ who routinely toured and hosted events.

An announcement of a public memorial service is said to be forthcoming.

Photo: Jason Mendez / Getty

