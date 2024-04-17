Listen Live
Style & Fashion

Taraji P. Henson Is Uber Stylish On The ‘TIME100’ Cover

In the issue, Henson receives her followers through beautiful words written by Mary J. Blige.

Published on April 17, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Magic Baltimore Listen Live
Magic 95.9 Featured Video
CLOSE
Taraji P. Henson Makes The 'TIME' 2024 'TIME100' List And It's Well-Deserved

Source: Courtesy of TIME

Taraji P. Henson has landed a spot on TIME’s 100 Most Influential People of 2024 list, and we are not surprised. The talented actress has soared through Hollywood, conquering every role she’s received. Not only is she brilliant at her craft, but she is also an advocate for equal pay for Black women in the film industry. This reason, plus a variety of others, is why she deserves the honor of being one of the most influential people ever— period.

In the issue, Henson receives her followers through beautiful words written by Mary J. Blige. The iconic R&B singer was the perfect person to write an essay about the “Baby Boy” alum because, like Henson, she is a down-to-earth celebrity known for staying true to herself and her craft. Blige began the article by writing that Henson was her “friend” before they met. She also touched on what she admires about “The Color Purple” star, and it seems to be what everyone adores about the D.C. native. “What I love most about her is that she is unapologetically herself. Taraji is a real woman—she doesn’t bite her tongue, and she’s not afraid to stand up for what she believes in,” scribed the Grammy award-winning crooner.

Taraji P. Henson earns a Spot on the TIME100 List

In an exclusive video interview with TIME, Henson opens up about being a young Black girl aspiring to act, her memories of the original “The Color Purple” movie, and why she believes mental health is crucial. “You’re the only one that cares that much about you. No one else is going to love you the way you will,” the Haircare CEO stated. So, you better get to loving yourself right now. ‘Cause this world ain’t gone do it, baby.”

Henson shares the TIME100 honor with Oscar-winning actress Da’Vine Joy Randolph, Emmy-award-winning actor Colman Domingo, Academy award-nominee Jeffrey Wright, and Grammy-winning singer Fantasia Barrino to name a few. 

Henson will host the Annual TIME100 Gala on April 25 in New York City.

To read Henson’s article and to watch her interview, click here.

DON’T MISS…

Taraji P. Henson Is Uber Stylish On The ‘TIME100’ Cover  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

More from Magic 95.9
Trending
Style & Fashion

Taraji P. Henson Is Uber Stylish On The ‘TIME100’ Cover

A and L Productions Mothers Day Contest 2024
Entertainment

Mother’s Day Celebration Contest – Win Tickets and a Spa Package!

Paladino Financial Group - Ask the Experts Podcast
Money

Andy Paladino Ask the Financial Advisor Podcast 12/30/23 – Back to the Basics

Alfred Liggins
REPRESENT.

Urban One Presents #REPRESENT Men’s Health Initiative

Paladino Financial Group - Ask the Experts Podcast
Ask the Financial Advisor

Ask the Financial Advisor Podcast – 2/3/24

News

Daphne Joy Named As Alleged Sex Worker In Diddy Lawsuit, Of Course 50 Cent Had Something To Say

REPRESENT.

How To Plan A Healthy Meal That Helps Prevent Prostate Cancer [VIDEO]

Entertainment

Porsha Williams Calls Out Simon Guobadia’s ‘Erratic Conduct’ Following His Accusation of Her Bringing a Gunman to Their Home

Magic 95.9

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close