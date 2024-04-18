From Toddlers To Grandmas, Salt-N-Pepa’s Latest Song Will Have You Bobbing Your Head

Hip-hop pioneers Salt-N-Pepa walked so artists like The City Girls could run. The dynamic femcees were pushing boundaries in the music industry long before legendary talents like Lil Kim and Megan Thee Stallion hit the scene. Their debut album, Hot, Cool & Vicious, made history in 1986 after it sold more than 1 million copies, leading them to become the first female rap group to go gold and platinum by the Recording Industry Association of America.

“Not everybody is going to make it in this field of entertainment. And for us to have the accolades that we have – we just got a star on the Walk of Fame and a Lifetime Achievement Award. We got Grammys our first time out the gate. We went double platinum and that’s kind of unheard of,” Salt, also know as Cheryl James, tells me in an exclusive interview.

“After over 30 years, to be relevant in this industry is a great feeling. And a lot of the other artists pay homage. They recognize our worth and our contribution to the game. So that’s also a good thing,” Pepa, also known as Sandra Denton chimes in.

Salt-N-Pepa’s distinct sound transcends across generations, and now they’re lending their voice to another iconic brand: GRANDMA’s Cookies. After 110 years of satisfying people’s sweet tooth with their delectable cookies, the brand has partnered with the dynamic duo to release a remix to the classic nursery rhyme song “Who Stole the Cookie from the Cookie Jar.”

“I just love the fact that they wanted to do a fresh, new idea of who a grandma is now—this whole new look and new wave. I thought the partnership was a great fit for the direction that they’re taking now,” Pepa says.

This project was perfect for the group, especially since Pep is on her way to being a grandma of two. She’s embraces the role wholeheartedly as she eagerly awaits the latest member of the crew. Salt on the other hand is hopeful her daughter has plans to make her a grandmother. “I don’t pressure her though, because I want her to have a baby if she wants to have a baby. Even though I want to be a grandma, I don’t want to be nobody’s mom again,” she says.

See the full interview below.

