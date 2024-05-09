50 Cent & Fat Joe Continue Their Bromance During Knicks Game

Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Looks like Fat Joe and 50 Cent have a bromance going on that wasn’t even fathomable in 2005 as the two former foes-turned-homies continue to enjoy each other’s company at some high-profile sporting events.

Their latest boys night out came at the “Mecca” of basketball, Madison Square Garden. This past Monday (May 6), Joe and 50 took in Game 1 of the Knicks playoff game against the Indiana Pacers alongside some other high-profile celebrities such as Tracy Morgan, Mekai Curtis and others. Gleefully celebrating another Knicks comeback victory, Fat Joe and 50 Cent were seen celebrating on the sidelines as their hometown team continued to defy expectations and collect W’s in the NBA’s elimination tournament.

We have to say we love how far these two have come since their bitter feud back in the mid-2000s. From dropping diss records to publicly taking shots at each other during awards shows, it seemed like these two men were bound to put hands on each other at some point.

Heck, even Tony Yayo said that G-Unit’s realest beef in the street was with Fat Joe’s Terror Squad as Yayo was kicking it with Fat Joe’s righthand man, Pistol Pete. That’s saying something.

Fast forward a few years and Fat Joe and 50 Cent were able to bury the hatchet at a tribute performance for Chris Lighty (RIP) at the BET Hip Hop Awards in 2012. Though they didn’t immediately begin hanging out following the end of the feud, as of late the two men have been spotted rolling together at a few events and even performing at concerts together to show how much they’ve grown in recent years as men and businessmen.

You gotta love it.

If the New York Knicks somehow pull off a miracle and bring a championship to the Big Apple for the first time in decades, these two might have to do a joint concert together to celebrate the achievement and invite the likes of Nas, Wu-Tang Clan, The Lox and other living rappers from Hip-Hop’s golden era.

Don’t expect to see Ja Rule though. Just sayin’.

What do y’all think of 50 Cent and Fat Joe’s seemingly tight relationship these days? Let us know in the comments section below.

