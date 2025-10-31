Lamar Jackson’s Return Powers Ravens’ 28-6 Win Over Dolphins

Source: Megan Briggs / Getty

After four weeks sidelined with a hamstring injury, Lamar Jackson didn’t look fully like himself Thursday night, but even at less than 100%, he reminded everyone why he’s one of the NFL’s most dynamic players. Though hesitant to scramble early on, Jackson delivered four touchdown passes to lead the Baltimore Ravens to a dominant 28-6 win over the Miami Dolphins, reviving the team’s season and confidence.

Jackson’s command of the offense instantly lifted Baltimore’s energy. Despite visible rust, he showed poise and precision, connecting with tight end Mark Andrews for multiple scores and adding two more to Charlie Kolar and Rashod Bateman. The win pushed the Ravens to 3-5 and back into the AFC North race, giving fans renewed hope after a rocky 1-5 start.

Meanwhile, the Dolphins’ night was a disaster from the start. Miami’s offense sputtered with turnovers and penalties, while its defense fell apart on key plays. Early mistakes, a deep fumble, a missed field goal, and blown coverage handed the Ravens easy points. Even when the Dolphins found success, like Jaylen Waddle’s 36-yard grab, it was erased by penalties. Head coach Mike McDaniel admitted his team’s struggles came from “self-inflicted wounds.”

Baltimore’s defense, once a concern, also stepped up. The unit held Miami out of the end zone entirely, marking back-to-back strong outings. Jackson’s efficient play and the defense’s resurgence suggest the Ravens are far from done this season. With extra rest ahead and Jackson showing no setbacks, Baltimore’s playoff hopes, and their star’s MVP-level potential, are firmly back on track.

