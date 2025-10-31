GOP Rep. Clay Higgins Tells Millions Of SNAP Recipients To ‘Stop Smoking Crack’ In Mathematically Challenged Tweet

Source: Kevin Dietsch / Getty

In today’s episode of Rich People Convincing Poor People That Other Poor People Are The Problem, GOP Rep. Clay Higgins (R-La.) continues to prove he’s a terrible human being by modifying “Let them eat cake” — the statement of indifference to French people starving historians believe is falsely attributed to Marie-Antoinette — into a statement that manages to be even more cruel and indifferent to human suffering.

“Stop smoking crack.”

This was Higgins’ message to tens of millions of Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) recipients who are in danger of losing their benefits come Nov. 1 due to the ongoing government shutdown.

“There are 22 million American households receiving SNAP benefits for groceries, at $4200 per year on average,” Higgins tweeted Thursday. “Try to get your head wrapped around how many pantries you can stock with $4200 dollars in properly shopped groceries. Any American who has been receiving $4200 dollars per year of free groceries and does NOT have at least 1 month of groceries stocked should never again receive SNAP, because wow, stop smoking crack.”

Sir — SIR — please don’t talk about “crack” while your math is mething instead of mathing.

Love Magic 95.9? Get more! Join the Magic 95.9 Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

There are 52 weeks in a year, which means that $4,200 he’s so concerned about would amount to less than $100 a week, which, in 2025, a single person couldn’t survive on, let alone a whole family.

Also, how many pantries can you stock with $4,200 of groceries? Maybe one. Higgins even included a photo of a stocked pantry, likely thinking it illustrates his point about “properly shopped groceries,” which might have been true in a world where perishables and other refrigerated food items didn’t exist. You could almost assume Wiggins hasn’t actually been inside a grocery store personally since the Piggly Wiggly was America’s most popular chain.

Also — ALSO — not the guy who, during his run for Congress in 2016, was accused by his ex-wife of owing more than $100,000 in back child support, leaning on negative stereotypes about poor people.

From Nola.com:

Six years ago, in the days before the runoff election that sent Higgins to Congress for his first term, his ex-wife Rosemary “Stormy” Rothkamm-Hambrice went public with her claim that the law-and-order conservative owed her about $141,000 in unpaid child support. Higgins said in a conversation recorded by her that if he were elected to Congress, he would receive $174,000 annually and could then pay the obligation. Higgins’ lawyer at the time, Ted Anthony, followed up by telling reporters: “If he were to win, it would give him the resources to resolve this matter.” Anthony added that he believed Higgins “is genuine in his desire to take care of this.”

So, this man was a broke, deadbeat dad in 2016, sending his ex verbal IOUs until he got a job when, obviously, all he really needed to do was stop smoking crack.

Of course, when it comes to Republicans like Higgins, it’s difficult to tell if he’s actually so dense that he believes someone must be a drug addict if their family is receiving a paltry $350 a month in food assistance and they don’t have a month’s worth of sustenance overflow, or if he’s just a horrible person. But make no mistake — Rep. Clay Higgins is a horrible person.

Just over a year ago, when President Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance — two equally horrible people — were endangering the lives of an entire ethnic group by lying about Haitians in Springfield, Ohio, eating the pets of residents, prompting the Haitian Bridge Alliance to file charges against Trump and Vance, Higgins responded by tweeting this:

“Lol. These Haitians are wild. Eating pets, vudu, nastiest country in the Western hemisphere, cults, splatstick gangsters… but damn if they don’t feel all sophisticated now, filing charges against our President and VP. All these thugs better get their minds right and their ass out of our country before January 20.”

Higgins deleted the tweet, but not because he was ashamed of the way he so casually exposed his very explicit bigotry. In fact, in response to being questioned about the tweet by a CNN reporter, he said, “It’s all true. I can put up another controversial post tomorrow if you want me to. I mean, we do have freedom of speech. I’ll say what I want. It’s not a big deal to me. It’s like something stuck to the bottom of my boot. Just scrape it off and move on with my life.”

So, don’t expect an unapologetic xenophobe and white nationalist to feel bad for calling the heads of 22 million American households crackheads just because they can’t survive on what wouldn’t even amount to poverty wages. These people aren’t good or even logical people; that’s why they elected who they elected to be president — twice.

But, hey, who needs simple logic, a remedial level grasp on math, and a general sense of humanity when, as far as the MAGA-fied GOP and its overlord in the executive branch are concerned, the cruelty is the point.

SEE ALSO:

Jann Wenner’s ‘Apology’ Misses The Mark

Lawsuit Filed Over LA City Council Racist Scandal





GOP Rep. Clay Higgins Tells Millions Of SNAP Recipients To ‘Stop Smoking Crack’ In Mathematically Challenged Tweet was originally published on newsone.com