Local

Buy Black Tuesday [11-11-2025]

Published on November 11, 2025

Buy Black B'More
We’re highlighting Baltimore’s black businesses each and every Tuesday. Here are some places to check out this week.

Plank Owner Pizza Bar 

Business Description: “Plank Owner Pizza Quality food for a quality way of life!”

Business Website: (@plankownerpizza) – Instagram

Codetta Bake Shop

Business Description: “Codetta Bake Shop – for a sweet finish!”

Business Website: https://www.codettabakeshop.com/

Hiatus Cheesecake

Business Description: “Hiatus – Escape with every bite.”

Business Website: https://hiatuscheesecake.com/

CLICK HERE TO SUBMIT YOUR BUSINESS FOR A CHANCE TO BE FEATURED! 

