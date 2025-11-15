Trump Withdrawing support for Marjorie Taylor Greene

According to CBS News, President Trump said he will no longer support Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Green, calling her “wacky” and a “traitor” to the GOP, making a dramatic break with a longtime loyalist who has increasingly criticized the president and her party’s leadership in recent weeks.

In an almost 300-word missive on Truth Social Friday night, the president said Greene “has gone Far Left,” and wrote that “all I see ‘Wacky’ Marjorie do is COMPLAIN, COMPLAIN, COMPLAIN!”

“She has told many people that she is upset that I don’t return her phone calls anymore, but with 219 Congressmen/women, 53 U.S. Senators, 24 Cabinet Members, almost 200 Countries, and an otherwise normal life to lead, I can’t take a ranting Lunatic’s call every day,” he wrote.

The president said he’s withdrawing his endorsement of Greene and will support a primary challenge against her “if the right person runs” in her deep-red northern Georgia district.

“I have supported President Trump with too much of my precious time, too much of my own money, and fought harder for him even when almost all other Republicans turned their back and denounced him,” she wrote. “But I don’t worship or serve Donald Trump. I worship God, Jesus is my savior, and I serve my district GA14 and the American people.”

Mr. Trump continued his attacks on Greene on Saturday, saying in a Truth Social post: “Marjorie ‘Traitor’ Greene is a disgrace to our GREAT REPUBLICAN PARTY!”

“Lightweight Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Brown (Green grass turns Brown when it begins to ROT!), betrayed the entire Republican Party when she turned Left, performed poorly on the pathetic View, and became the RINO that we all know she always was,” the president said in part in another post on Saturday.

Greene, on Saturday, said in a post on X that she never thought that “fighting to release the Epstein files, defending women who were victims of rape, and fighting to expose the web of rich powerful elites would have caused this, but here we are.”