Judy Reveals How Many Women Da Brat Had to “Get Rid Of” in New Book: The Way Love Goes

Da Brat initially kept her personal life private, but meeting Judy changed her perspective.

Their reconnection at Essence Festival reignited their connection and led Da Brat to come out publicly.

The Way Love Goes chronicles their relationship journey, offering insights on communication, balance, and building a healthy partnership.

Da Brat and Jesseca “Judy” Harris-Dupart’s relationship didn’t follow a traditional path—and that’s exactly what makes it so powerful. In their new book, The Way Love Goes, the hip-hop icon and beauty entrepreneur open up about how love found them when they least expected it, and how choosing honesty changed everything.

For years, Da Brat believed she would keep her personal life private forever. Rumors about her sexuality followed her throughout her career, but she assumed she would never publicly address them. That mindset shifted after she met Judy in 2017. The connection between them was immediate, but life pulled them in different directions before anything could fully take shape.

Their story didn’t end there. A few years later, they crossed paths again at Essence Festival, and this time the timing was right. Reconnecting reignited what they had felt before, and Da Brat made the life-changing decision to live openly. In March 2020, the couple went public with their relationship, a moment that marked a new chapter not just in their love life, but in Da Brat’s personal journey.

From there, everything moved quickly—and beautifully. Fans watched their bond deepen on the reality series Brat Loves Judy, which showcased their chemistry, challenges, and commitment to each other. In 2022, they got married, and shortly after, they shared another surprise: Da Brat was expecting their first child together. On July 6, 2023, they welcomed their son, True Legend Harris-Dupart, completing a love story that once felt impossible.

The Way Love Goes is part memoir, part relationship guide, and fully authentic. Written in Da Brat’s unmistakable Chicago voice and Judy’s New Orleans flair, the book alternates between their perspectives as they tackle real-life relationship issues. They speak candidly about communication, jealousy, balance, growth, and what it takes to build a healthy partnership while navigating public life.

Honest, funny, and deeply heartfelt, the book feels like a conversation with two people who’ve lived through the highs and lows—and learned from them.

The Way Love Goes is available now at major retailers including Amazon, Barnes & Noble, Books-A-Million, and independent bookstores nationwide.

