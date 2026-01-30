Rihanna’s Style Was Its Own Show At Paris Fashion Week

Source: WWD / Getty

By now, it’s a well-known fact that Rihanna and fashion are a match made in heaven, and even though her style has evolved since becoming a mom of three, Bad Gal Riri still knows how to shut it down whenever she steps out.

Haute Couture Week in Paris is in full swing, and the annual gathering of the top fashionistas and designers from around the world wouldn’t be complete without an appearance from the Queen of the Navy.

Four months after welcoming her third child (and first daughter) with boyfriend A$AP Rocky, Rihanna is back out in the spotlight at events, red carpets and attending the most coveted fashion shows and afterparties in the City of Lights.

Love Style & Fashion? Get more! Join the Magic 95.9 Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

Upon her arrival in the city for Paris Fashion Week, Rihanna shared a moment of vulnerability about dressing her mommy curves after attending the Dior Spring/Summer show.

In an interview with the superstar posted via X, formerly known as Twitter, the Fenty founder spoke about the changes in her post-baby body and what she is currently looking for regarding her style.

“Favorite look? That’s impossible,” Rihanna admitted. “I wanted the coats, I wanted the dresses, I wanted the skirts with a little bump [at the stomach] ‘cause I got a little pouch after having kids, so I’d love that.”

“I loved the accessories — the bags, the shoes, the earrings — everything was perfectly made, super well done, super whimsical. Everything made me excited. It was a very thrilling show,” she added.

Never afraid to take fashion risks and stun fans with the unexpected, Rihanna did just that.

To highlight her continued reign as a style icon, take a look at a few of her best moments from Paris Fashion Week — and remember that the year is just starting, so that means we have 11 months left of Rihanna slayage coming our way!

Rihanna’s Style Was Its Own Show At Paris Fashion Week was originally published on hellobeautiful.com