Source: Matthew Stockman / Getty

Cardi B may not have had herself a big night at the Grammys (she was only nominated for one award), but she did have herself quite the weekend as the special musical guest on Saturday Night Live this past Saturday night (Jan. 31).

Hitting the stage to perform her latest hit, “Bodega Baddie,” the Bronx representative got in touch with her Latina roots as she strutted out in a custom dress that not only showcased her dangerous curves, but also her Dominican heritage. After showing what her hips could do, Cardi then got laced up in a more familiar leather look to get the crowd hype as she performed “ErrTime” in an outfit that left little to the imagination.

But the real entertainment came when Cardi made a cameo in the “Immigrant Dad Talk Show” skit. She showed her comedic acting chops, which could lead to a future in acting, at some point, as the culture has now soured on Nicki Minaj following her public show of support of the orange dictator in the White House.

Check out Cardi B’s performances on Saturday Night Live below and let us know which was your favorite in the comments section.

Cardi B Shines As The Musical Guest On ‘Saturday Night Live’ was originally published on hiphopwired.com