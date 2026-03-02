Sybil Wilkes Breaks Down What We Need to Know: March 2, 2026

Source: Reach Media / Radio One

Sybil Wilkes is back with another edition of “What We Need to Know,” delivering the stories that matter most to our community. From international conflict, the nation’s economy, and moments of historical significance for the community, here’s a recap of the essential news you should be aware of.

Here is a breakdown of the headlines making waves right now.

The War on Iran

The Pentagon has confirmed a somber development in the war on Iran, announcing that three American service members have been killed. This marks the first U.S. casualties in the conflict. The news comes as President Trump asserts that military operations are progressing “ahead of schedule.” The loss of American lives adds a grave new dimension to the escalating situation, raising questions and concerns for families and citizens across the country.

Retaliation from Iran has been swift and far-reaching. Iranian missiles have reportedly targeted ships and have also struck neighboring countries, widening the conflict’s impact zone. In a related development, Israeli medics have reported multiple fatalities near Jerusalem following a retaliatory blast. These events show a dangerous escalation, creating instability throughout the region and putting more lives at risk.