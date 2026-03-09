Royce Reed Responds To Dwight Howard’s Wife Alleging He’s Got A Drug Problem

Source:

Royce Reed has spoken about her tumultuous relationship with Dwight Howard, and now she feels vindicated after the former NBA star’s current wife, Amy Luciani, detailed her marital struggles.

Reed, who shares a 17-year-old son named Braylon with Howard, took to social media to say she’s focused on the children’s well-being.

“Until you do right by me, it’s always been about the kids, b-tch” she said. “It’s always been about the kids.”

She says that all the women he’s dated since they split have invalidated her accounts of his behavior, calling her a liar, crazy, and bitter.

Now that someone else is outspoken, Reed felt the need to respond, despite some criticism of her gruff approach.

“Who’s laughing? This is sad AF! These kids never should’ve been in his custody and she knew that! Look at the past! She allowed it, she condoned it, she participated in it… Crying now because she caught him lying on her is selfish AF!” she wrote. “If it was about the kids she should’ve open her damn mouth long time ago instead of leaving them for weeks to fend for themselves while you went on trips overseas!” Royce added.

The former Basketball Wives star’s fury of social media posts comes after this weekend, when a distraught Luciani took to Instagram to reveal the alleged nightmare she’s been living in as Howard’s wife.

While crying in a car, she held up a massive bag of a powdery white substance, appearing to be cocaine and belonging to Howard.

She accuses CPS of removing his daughter from their home because of his drug problem, adding that the cops have been by their house three times in as many months

“I’ve been trying to tell everybody, he needs some help,” she said. “Nobody wanted to listen because he’s got the money. I live with him, and he needs some help.”

See the ongoing attack on Howard below.