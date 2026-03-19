Jazzy Report: New Foster Care Legislation & Brain Health

Source: Reach Media / Urban One Jasmine Sanders and DL Hughley are back at it on The DL Hughley Show, serving up the latest “Jazzy Report” with the kind of raw honesty and humor our community relies on. From alarming legislative proposals targeting vulnerable youth to new health studies that might make you rethink your evening wind-down routine. If you missed the conversation, we’ve got you covered with the highlights you need to know.

New Foster Care Legislation—A Threat to Our Youth

Jasmine highlighted a deeply troubling development in the child welfare system proposed legislation that would allow Children’s Services to place some foster children in juvenile detention centers, even if they have never been charged with a crime. By creating a new classification called “children in need of heightened supervision,” the courts would gain the power to send innocent youth straight to “juvie jail.” As the segment pointed out, the underlying motivation appears to be financial gain, effectively institutionalizing vulnerable kids for profit. For our community, which already disproportionately navigates the harsh realities of the foster care and juvenile justice systems, this news is a massive red flag. We must protect our youth and push back against policies that treat children as commodities rather than kids who need a safe, loving home.

Everyday Drinking and Its Impact on Brain Health

Jasmine shifted the conversation to our physical well-being, specifically focusing on brain health. She shared eye-opening research revealing that drinking just one average glass of wine or beer a day can begin to shrink your overall brain volume. The study noted that as the number of daily drinks rises, the damage worsens. People who consumed three alcohol units a day saw a reduction in both white and gray matter, effectively aging their brains by an additional 3.5 years. In a culture where having a drink to unwind after a long day is incredibly common, this information is a crucial wake-up call. Prioritizing our health means making informed choices, and understanding how casual drinking impacts our long-term mental sharpness is vital for our community’s wellness.