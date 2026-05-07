Listen Live
Close
Local

Family Plans To Sue After 6-Year-Old Left Baltimore School

Baltimore Family Announces Lawsuit After 6-Year-Old Left School Grounds Unsupervised

Published on May 7, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Magic Baltimore Listen Live
Consultation and conference of professional businesswoman and Male lawyers working and discussion having at law firm in office. Concepts of law, Judge gavel with scales of justice
Source: Aungkana Kumchung / Getty

The family of a 6-year-old boy who wandered away from Fallstaff Elementary School unsupervised last year has officially notified the City of Baltimore of its intent to file a lawsuit, FOX Baltimore reports.

The incident happened in May 2025, when Belinda Curry said her son, Liam Livingston, was expected to attend an after-school program following the school day. Instead, Curry said Liam decided to walk home on his own after classes ended.

According to Curry, the child appears to have taken a wrong turn and eventually ended up at Reisterstown Road Plaza, located about half a mile from the school along the heavily traveled Reisterstown Road corridor.

Curry said she did not realize her son was missing until around 3 p.m., when she received a call from the school principal informing her that Liam had disappeared but had already been located.

School officials later found Liam inside the Five Below store at the shopping center and returned him to the school.

On Wednesday, former Maryland Deputy Attorney General Thiru Vignarajah, who is representing Livingston’s family, stood outside the same Five Below location to announce the legal action against the city.

Vignarajah also criticized the school system’s response timeline, arguing that Curry should have been notified immediately after Liam went missing.

The family is seeking compensatory damages for emotional distress and continued therapy services for Liam.

Baltimore Family Announces Lawsuit After 6-Year-Old Left School Grounds Unsupervised was originally published on 92q.com

More from Magic 95.9
Trending
24 Items
Local  |  Editor Staff

What’s Happening In Baltimore: Top Stories Of 2026

19 Items
Music  |  paige.boyd

Rock & Roll Hall of Fame 2026: Full List of Inductees and Snubs

22 Items
Local  |  Editor Staff

Here Are the Most Affordable Suburbs In The Baltimore Area

3 Items
Local  |  Editor Staff

Baltimore Residents Can Apply For Housing Vouchers Starting May 4

48 Items
Obituaries  |  Nia Noelle

Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2026

One Voyage 2026 Sidebar

Magic 95.9

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close