Source: Aungkana Kumchung / Getty

The family of a 6-year-old boy who wandered away from Fallstaff Elementary School unsupervised last year has officially notified the City of Baltimore of its intent to file a lawsuit, FOX Baltimore reports.

The incident happened in May 2025, when Belinda Curry said her son, Liam Livingston, was expected to attend an after-school program following the school day. Instead, Curry said Liam decided to walk home on his own after classes ended.

According to Curry, the child appears to have taken a wrong turn and eventually ended up at Reisterstown Road Plaza, located about half a mile from the school along the heavily traveled Reisterstown Road corridor.

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Curry said she did not realize her son was missing until around 3 p.m., when she received a call from the school principal informing her that Liam had disappeared but had already been located.

School officials later found Liam inside the Five Below store at the shopping center and returned him to the school.

On Wednesday, former Maryland Deputy Attorney General Thiru Vignarajah, who is representing Livingston’s family, stood outside the same Five Below location to announce the legal action against the city.

Vignarajah also criticized the school system’s response timeline, arguing that Curry should have been notified immediately after Liam went missing.

The family is seeking compensatory damages for emotional distress and continued therapy services for Liam.

Baltimore Family Announces Lawsuit After 6-Year-Old Left School Grounds Unsupervised was originally published on 92q.com