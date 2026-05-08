Source: Kayla Oaddams / Getty 12 Black Actors Who Played Memorable Teachers On Screen From inspiring professors to hilarious classroom mentors, Black actors have delivered some of the most unforgettable teacher roles in film and television history. Whether they were leading classrooms, coaching students, or changing lives through education, these characters left a major impact on audiences everywhere. RELATED: 7 Black Actresses Who Played Nurses on TV and in Movies RELATED: Top Black Actresses That Played Witches and Vampires Here are 12 Black actors who played memorable teachers on screen.

1. Morgan Freeman — Lean on Me Freeman’s portrayal of Principal Joe Clark in Lean on Me remains one of the most iconic school leadership roles ever. His tough-love style and unforgettable speeches made the film a classic.

2. Denzel Washington — The Great Debaters Love Magic 95.9? Get more! Join the Magic 95.9 Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy. Washington starred as Professor Melvin B. Tolson in The Great Debaters, guiding students through debate, activism, and racial injustice during the Jim Crow era.

3. Whoopi Goldberg — Sister Act 2: Back in the Habit Whoopi transformed a struggling music class into stars in Sister Act 2: Back in the Habit, giving audiences one of the most beloved classroom movies of the 1990s.

4. Samuel L. Jackson — Coach Carter Jackson played the legendary Coach Ken Carter in Coach Carter, proving academics mattered just as much as basketball.

5. Viola Davis — How to Get Away with Murder As law professor Annalise Keating in How to Get Away with Murder, Viola Davis delivered one of television’s most powerful teacher performances.

6. Loretta Devine — Boston Public Loretta Devine portrayed Marla Hendricks in Boston Public, capturing the emotional highs and lows teachers experience every day.

7. Tyler James Williams — Abbott Elementary Williams plays Gregory Eddie in Abbott Elementary, one of today’s most relatable and loved sitcom teachers.

8. Sheryl Lee Ralph — Abbott Elementary As veteran teacher Barbara Howard in Abbott Elementary, Ralph brings wisdom, humor, and heart to the classroom.

9. Quinta Brunson — Abbott Elementary Brunson created and stars in Abbott Elementary as Janine Teagues, an optimistic teacher determined to make a difference despite limited resources.

10. Cedric the Entertainer — The Proud Family Cedric voiced Coach Brown in The Proud Family, becoming a memorable school figure for an entire generation.

11. Alfre Woodard — Miss Evers’ Boys Woodard portrayed strong educational and mentoring figures throughout her career, often bringing emotional depth and leadership to every role she played.

12. Damon Wayans — Major Payne In Major Payne, Damon Wayans played the unforgettable Major Benson Payne, a strict military officer turned JROTC instructor who somehow mixed discipline, comedy, and life lessons all at once. The film became a cult classic and gave us one of the funniest teacher-style roles of the 1990s.