Maryland Reaches $2.25B Deal With Dali Owners After Key Bridge Disaster

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Maryland has finalized a $2.25 billion settlement with the owners and operators of the cargo ship Dali, the vessel responsible for the collapse of Baltimore’s Francis Scott Key Bridge in 2024, CBS Baltimore reports.

The agreement with Grace Ocean Private Limited and Synergy Marine Pte Ltd. was announced just hours after federal prosecutors filed criminal charges against Synergy and one of its employees. The charges include conspiracy, obstruction, and violations of the Ports and Waterways Safety Act.

The Dali struck the Key Bridge on March 26, 2024, causing the structure to collapse into the Patapsco River. Six construction workers were killed in the disaster, which also shut down a major shipping channel and disrupted traffic and supply chains throughout the region for months.

State officials said the settlement resolves Maryland’s claims against the vessel’s owners and operators tied to the bridge collapse. However, the agreement does not include claims against Hyundai Heavy Industries, the company that built the ship.

“The collapse of the Francis Scott Key Bridge sent shockwaves through Maryland and caused damage on a scale this State had never seen,” Maryland Attorney General Anthony Brown said in a statement. “This $2.25 billion settlement reflects the full measure of accountability we were able to secure from the vessel interests — and our pursuit of justice is not finished.”

Maryland sought compensation for the destruction of the bridge, environmental damage, lost toll revenue, and other economic impacts tied to the collapse.

According to the Attorney General’s Office, Grace Ocean and Synergy Marine previously attempted to limit their financial responsibility to $43.7 million under the federal Limitation of Liability Act of 1851. State officials argued that amount would have covered only a fraction of the losses caused by the disaster.

Maryland Reaches $2.25B Deal With Dali Owners After Key Bridge Disaster was originally published on 92q.com