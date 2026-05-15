Listen Live
Close
Local

These Were Maryland’s Top Baby Names In 2025

Here Are The 25 Most Popular Baby Names In Maryland Right Now

Published on May 15, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Magic Baltimore Listen Live
Overhead look at a newborn baby in his crib with a mobile in view
Source: Cavan Images / Jamie Sapp / Getty

New data from the Social Security Administration shows which baby names ruled in Maryland in 2025, and some longtime favorites are still holding strong.

For boys, Liam once again claimed the top spot with 463 births, followed by Noah and Lucas. On the girls’ side, Ailany narrowly edged out Charlotte and Olivia for the No. 1 ranking.

Classic names like William, James, Elizabeth, and Eleanor remained popular across the state, while newer trending names including Thiago, Eliana, Aurora, and Scarlett also made major moves on the list.

The rankings are based on Social Security card application data and reflect the most frequently used baby names for births in Maryland during 2025.

Here’s a look at the top 25 baby names for boys and girls in Maryland this year, according to the Social Security Administration:

Top 25 Boy Names In Maryland For 2025

  • Liam
  • Noah
  • Lucas
  • Theodore
  • Oliver
  • William
  • Ethan
  • Henry
  • James
  • Thiago
  • Elijah
  • Michael
  • Dylan
  • Jack
  • Mateo
  • Levi
  • Isaac
  • Benjamin
  • Jayden
  • Mason
  • Owen
  • Jackson
  • Samuel
  • Cooper
  • John

Top 25 Girl Names In Maryland For 2025

  • Ailany
  • Charlotte
  • Olivia
  • Mia
  • Sophia
  • Eliana
  • Emma
  • Isabella
  • Amelia
  • Zoe
  • Madison
  • Evelyn
  • Ava
  • Elizabeth
  • Lucy
  • Eleanor
  • Sofia
  • Grace
  • Naomi
  • Lily
  • Aria
  • Aurora
  • Chloe
  • Violet
  • Scarlett

Here Are The 25 Most Popular Baby Names In Maryland Right Now was originally published on 92q.com

More from Magic 95.9
Trending
29 Items
Local  |  Editor Staff

What’s Happening In Baltimore: Top Stories Of 2026

Local  |  Editor Staff

BGE Customers Could See Relief On Gas Bills After Federal Settlement

9 Items
Local  |  Editor Staff

Cheapest Nonstop Beach Flights You Can Take From Baltimore Right Now

21 Items
News  |  Editor Staff

The Biggest News Stories Of 2026

3:10
Technology  |  Nia Noelle

Keeping Our Households Safe: Exposing High-Tech AI Scams

One Voyage 2026 Sidebar

Magic 95.9

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close