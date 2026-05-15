Baltimore Ravens Reveal 2026 Schedule With Four Primetime Matchups

Source: Scott Taetsch / Getty

The Baltimore Ravens officially unveiled their 2026 regular season schedule, giving fans a first look at another highly anticipated campaign packed with division rivalries, primetime showdowns, and playoff-caliber matchups.

Baltimore opens the season on the road against the Indianapolis Colts on Sept. 13 before returning to M&T Bank Stadium for its home opener against the New Orleans Saints on Sept. 20 at 1 p.m.

The Ravens’ 2026 slate includes several marquee games, including four nationally televised primetime matchups. Baltimore will first take the national spotlight in Week 5 with a Sunday Night Football showdown against the Atlanta Falcons on Oct. 11. The team will then host the Jacksonville Jaguars on Thursday Night Football on Nov. 5 before facing the Los Angeles Chargers on Monday Night Football on Nov. 16.

The Ravens close out their primetime schedule with a New Year’s Eve AFC North battle against the Cincinnati Bengals on Dec. 31 in another Thursday Night Football matchup.

As expected, the AFC North rivalry games could once again play a major role in the playoff race. Baltimore will face the Bengals twice, the Cleveland Browns twice, and longtime rival Pittsburgh Steelers twice, including a season finale matchup with Pittsburgh in Week 18 with the date and time still to be announced.

Other notable games on the schedule include matchups against the Dallas Cowboys, Houston Texans, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and Tennessee Titans.

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The Ravens’ bye week comes in Week 13, giving the team a late-season break before the playoff push begins in December.

Fans are already circling several key dates, especially the home opener against New Orleans and the nationally televised contests later in the season.

Baltimore Ravens 2026 Primetime Schedule

Oct. 11 at Falcons — Sunday Night Football

Nov. 5 vs. Jaguars — Thursday Night Football

Nov. 16 vs. Chargers — Monday Night Football

Dec. 31 at Bengals — Thursday Night Football

Full Ravens 2026 Schedule Highlights

Week 1: at Colts

Week 2: vs. Saints

Week 3: vs. Cowboys

Week 4: vs. Titans

Week 5: at Falcons

Week 6: at Browns

Week 7: vs. Bengals

Week 8: at Bills

Week 9: vs. Jaguars

Week 10: vs. Chargers

Week 11: at Panthers

Week 12: at Texans

Week 13: Bye Week

Week 14: vs. Buccaneers

Week 15: at Steelers

Week 16: vs. Browns

Week 17: at Bengals

Week 18: vs. Steelers

Baltimore Ravens Reveal 2026 Schedule With Four Primetime Matchups was originally published on 92q.com