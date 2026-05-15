White House Embarrasses Itself By Trying To Be Draaaaaaaake!

Source: White House / other

Welp, I think we figured it out…

There’s a reason President Donald Trump has lost every case he tried to launch against a political rival for petty, retaliatory reasons that had nothing to do with the law. There’s a reason the president loses in court nearly as often as he loses his mind on social media. We all assumed he ended up on the losing end of every public beef because he’s an idiot.

Turns out it’s because he’s a Drake fan.

Oh, y’all thought BBL Trizzy only wanted that bulletproof ballroom in the White House to waste taxpayers’ money? Nah, he needs a space to jam while he’s trying to get Melania to come over like: “You used to call me on my Trump phone…”

Nah, but seriously — WTF is the White House staff doing? Who are these people?

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As many of you know, at midnight (May 15), Drake dropped not one, not two, but three albums simultaneously, because, apparently, he has a lot on his mind since two summers ago, when rival rapper Kendrick Lamar beat him so badly in a rap beef that the Canadian sensation started taking legal action, which went nowhere, prompting K-Dot to do it all over again during his Super Bowl halftime show that year, which prompted more legal action, which still went nowhere. Now, nearly two years later, Drake’s trio of albums, Iceman, Habibti, and Maid of Honour, includes a number of not-so-sneaky disses aimed at Kendrick — which many people online are saying indicates Drake is still deeply insecure about his loss, and that he’s a glutton for punishment.

Also, replace Kendrick Lamar with Barack Obama or Joe Biden, and replace albums and diss tracks with press conferences and midnight-to-3 a.m. Truth Social binges, and I’ve also described Truuuuuuump! (You gotta say it in Soulja Boy’s voice.)

So, whoever is running the White House account took the cover art for Drake’s album Iceman, and added a diamond-studded MAGA chain to the image and then captioned the post “ICED OUT,” which is probably a reference to Immigration and Customs Enforcement, but could also be a reference to Trump getting “iced out” of negotiations with Iran at every turn during his stupid-ass war.

I don’t know how the White House social media handlers expected the public response to its latest display of exactly how far the integrity of the executive branch has fallen, but, as literally the rest of the world might have predicted, Trump is getting cooked.

Whoever handles the White House X account doesn’t seem to understand that Drake lost the beef, so maybe he’s not the rapper to hitch your MAGA wagon to if you’re trying to project “winning!”

Also, the president and his White House staff get clowned in their own comments like this every time they try to troll anti-MAGA America. They’re like the kid in class who thought he was the class clown, but actually, everyone was laughing at him the whole time because he was corny and he didn’t use deodorant regularly.

Also, I wonder how Drake feels getting co-opted by the Trump administration. Kendrick doesn’t even need to respond, but if he does, the diss tracks will practically write themselves.

Also, I wonder if sometime over the last year, the president’s failed lawfare targets, New York Attorney General Letitia James and former FBI Director James Comey, were somewhere smiling from ear to ear like, “Say, Trump…”

We are living in the strangest of times, man. We can’t even make satire anymore because we can’t find a proper scale for it. It’s all just too much like reality.

Just sad. (Although, in this instance, pretty damn hilarious.)

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White House Embarrasses Itself By Trying To Be Draaaaaaaake! was originally published on newsone.com