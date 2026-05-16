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Nick Cannon & His 12 Kids Are Getting A Netflix Reality Docuseries

Nick Cannon & His 12 Kids Are Getting A Netflix Reality Docuseries

Nick Cannon & His 12 Kids Are Getting A Netflix Reality Docuseries & Social Media Can’t Look Away

Published on May 16, 2026

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It was inevitable. Yes, 12-time baby daddy Nick Cannon is going to do a reality show that examines what life is like behind the scenes with his children and their mothers. The as-yet untitled docuseries will premiere on Netflix this fall, the streamer announced this week at its “upfronts,” where streamers and networks announced their upcoming slate of programming.

“It’s about to get real,” Cannon posted on his Instagram. “Stay tuned…we cookin.” The synopsis reads, “Superstar Nick Cannon is ready to pull back the curtain on the complete chaos, headline-making drama, and heartfelt moments that come with raising twelve kids with six different moms, all while managing his booming career and complicated personal life. In this irresistible, binge-worthy, premium docu-series, get an inside look at how Nick Cannon navigates his wild, blended families with humor, vulnerability, and his genuine dedication to being a present father. From million-dollar meetings to midnight diaper runs, think Kardashian-level glam meets relatable, messy modern parenting. This is fatherhood, fame, and family.”

The 45-year-old host of The Masked Singer had his first two children with then-wife Mariah Carey. Twins Morrocan and Monroe were born on April 30, 2011. From there, he had three children with Brittany Bell and went on to have seven more with four different women.

Cannon has said he believes that having 12 children was a “trauma response.” He told The Breakfast Club‘s Loren LoRosa last year that things might have been different had he “done the work.”

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