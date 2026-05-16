Celebrities That Don’t Like Themselves Without Makeup

Celebrities share bare-faced selfies, embracing their unfiltered look and natural skin.

Going makeup-free allows stars to connect with fans and promote self-confidence.

Makeup routines and skin care secrets of celebrities are revealed, showing their real beauty.

Celebrities Who Are Completely Unrecognizable Without Makeup

By Micki Spollen and Rosemary Wojtkowski May 26, 2017 2:03 pm EST

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When #NoMakeup and #wokeuplikethis selfies started trending on social media, celebrities were quick to jump on board. There were plenty of fails, as some stars felt eyeliner, blush, and lip gloss didn’t count. The hashtag spawned hilarious parodies as well, like Amy Schumer’s “Girl, You Don’t Need No Makeup” sketch. But some celebs really took the plunge and posted 100% au natural pics, and the results were eye opening to say the least. Here are some celebrities who are unrecognizable without makeup.

Chelsea Handler

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Chelsea Handler made a name for herself with her bold stand-up comedy, uncensored autobiographical books, and no-punches-pulled talk show on E! She’s also been posting topless photos to Twitter for years, so it’s no surprise that her #NoMakeup photo is one of the roughest of the bunch. Obviously played for laughs, the intentionally bad photo looks more she was trying to recreate one of those “after” photos in a substance abuse awareness campaign.

Demi Lovato

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Demi Lovato is arguably a no-makeup selfie icon. They’ve poted quite a few in the past, and they’ve even done a naked, no makeup, no retouching shoot with Vanity Fair to embrace and reinforce the concept of positive body image to others. And while the singer usually looks great, this one kind of misfired. Maybe it’s the blond hair with dark roots or just a weird angle, but we would have guessed this was the kid from Jerry Maguire all grown up before we guessed Demi.

Nicki Minaj

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Nicki Minaj has toned her makeup down from the loud, candy-colored palette of her “Super Bass” days, but she still generally wears plenty. That’s why it’s so shocking to look at her shower selfie without the eye shadow and lash extensions that put her usual look somewhere between Cleopatra and Jessica Rabbit.

Tyra Banks

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Tyra Banks is naturally gorgeous, and to say that she needs to do herself up to be beautiful would be ridiculous. After all, makeup didn’t win her the distinction of being the first African-American woman on the cover of the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition. But, yeah, the crazy eyes and derp-y facial expression she makes here aren’t doing her any favors. Definitely a crazy ex-girlfriend vibe going on.

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Sharon Stone

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Sharon Stone not only ditched the makeup for this Instagram photo, she also applied whatever filter makes you look like you’re staring at a nuclear bomb blast. If the point here was to showcase natural beauty — which the gorgeous actress clearly has — then why wash it out so bad that it looks like an old newspaper story about an unsolved abduction case?

Katy Perry

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Katy Perry’s then-husband Russell Brand posted this now-infamous, quickly deleted pic to Twitter on December 31, 2010. Their marriage amazingly lasted for another year and a half, which is exactly one year, five months, and thirty days more than anyone expected after he pulled such a bonehead move. And this isn’t meant to trash Katy in any way — she’s obviously a knockout — but there isn’t a person on Earth, regardless of how attractive they are, who wants a snapshot taken the instant they wake up splashed across the internet.

Jessica Alba

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Jessica Alba falls into the same category as most of the others on this list: natural beauties who did something awkward in addition to not wearing makeup. Nobody looks good in a blurry, sweaty, post-workout snap, so the result is that a woman so stunning she’s literally the face of her own billion-dollar company ends up looking like a hot mess. It’s just perspiration, people. Relax.

AnnaLynne McCord

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Holy crap, celebrities get pimples, too? Yep, we know it’s hard to believe, but actress and model AnnaLynne McCord has some zits under that foundation. She’s just like us, only her acne landed her a probably pretty lucrative deal with BenzaClin, while ours just got us rejected by people we asked to the prom.

Kylie Jenner

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This Kylie Jenner “no makeup” pic was one of the ones that was criticized, since she clearly is still wearing eyeliner, but we included it anyway, because the nose and lips she has now make her look like a completely different person. That has to be more than just makeup, unless Revlon invented a creme base that shaves down nasal cartilage and a lip pencil that doubles as a tire pump.

Lady Gaga

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There is no musician better known for outrageous looks than Lady Gaga. From the meat dress to that weird egg thing to the countless other getups that had her looking like she was headed to a masquerade ball in Hell, the “Born This Way” singer never fails to shock — which is probably why this stripped-down photo may have had you wondering if it was really her.

Marilyn Manson

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Though he has the distinction of being one of only a few guys to make this list, Marilyn Manson is wearing a smudge of eye makeup in this photo. Nevertheless, it is quite a toned-down look for the singer. While his usual look isn’t exactly warm and inviting, there’s almost something creepier about seeing him without it. It’s like seeing a teacher outside of school, or a biker wearing a dress shirt and tie.

Kate Upton

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Supermodel and actress Kate Upton decided no makeup was required for an Instagram post at the gym, which she shared with the all-too-relatable hashtag “#mondaystruggle.”

Jokes aside, Upton still possesses a girl-next-door quality, even when all she’s wearing is workout clothes. Regardless, there’s no practical reason to wear makeup for presumably grueling exercise, unless, of course, you’re Jamie Lee Curtis, Jane Fonda, or Olivia Newton-John.

RuPaul

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Here is what you might call a stark contrast. Emmy-winner RuPaul projects a beautiful image when made up, no matter in drag or not. But looking that iconic is hard work, and there are going to be moments when RuPaul Andre Charles just won’t look like the RuPaul we all know. One example is a moment from a since-deleted 2016 photo taken while he was visiting San Francisco with his partner of 20-plus years, Georges LeBar. It would seem quite possible that RuPaul out-of-costume could slip through life entirely without being noticed, were it not for his Instagram account and some uncostumed public appearances. As he has said on several occasions, the only time you’ll see RuPaul in drag is when he’s getting paid for the show.

Eva Longoria

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Among the most gorgeous people in Hollywood, Eva Longoria is another beauty unafraid to go without makeup on social media and sometimes in public. She obviously can get away with it. In this instance, Longoria was on safari, checking out a tiger in India. Nice kitty!

Zoe Saldana

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Zoe Saldana has come a long way since playing Britney Spears’ friend Kit in Crossroads. These days, she basically owns her own prominent spot in the universe, including the Star Trek, Guardians of the Galaxy, and Avatar franchises. While on Earth, Saldana also can make it a long way without makeup, like she did early in 2016 when she dubbed an Instagram selfie “Yikes — the actual situation.” You know what? The actual situation ain’t all that bad, girl.

Gwen Stefani

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Critics on social media did not react with uniform kindness when Stefani changed her look for the 2016 Billboard Music Awards, eschewing the usual heavy stuff for a more “earthy” approach. Yet, around the same time on Instagram, she did more (or was it less?) than just take away the bright red lipstick and thick black eyeliner, both of which have become ubiquitous for Stefani over 20-plus years in public view. She took it all off. She just woke up, and you can tell, but whoa. Stefani has never looked sweeter, or even sexier, than she did in a selfie posted on Instagram in May 2016.

Kesha

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In heavy makeup, Kesha looks like a movie star. Without it, she looks like most any young lady with adorable freckles. Calling her “unrecognizable” without makeup might be a stretch because she frequently posts photos of herself without makeup, but her mood or message are not always lighthearted when she does it. Back in August 2016, she accompanied a straight-on headshot on Instagram with a straight-up message related to dropping a lawsuit against producer Dr. Luke for sexual assault.

Kesha gave fans another glimpse of her without makeup in January 2019, giving a close-up look at her many gorgeous freckles on Twitter and sharing that she wanted to “let [her] freckles liiiiiiiive.”

Naomi Watts

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This one is all about the process. Naomi Watts got a facial before the 2016 Oscars, where Spotlight (in which her former longtime partner, Liev Schreiber, co-starred) won best picture. So Watts figured she would share one of her own best pictures by publishing a selfie without makeup as she got the treatment. It was daring of her, but also honest. You don’t stay looking like a movie star without hard work — or having procedures like this done to your face.

Gwyneth Paltrow

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Gwyneth Paltrow has made this much clear: she will engage the world without makeup. She’s done it several times on social media and in spectacular fashion to mark her 44th birthday. I think we can all agree she’s aged remarkably well — makeup or not.

Gwyneth Paltrow, again!

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Gwyneth Paltrow may seem like she’s always got it together. In addition to being an A-list actress and a successful entrepreneur, Paltrow is married to the hunky Brad Falchuk and is the mom of two adorable kids. Hell, even her divorce from Coldplay singer Chris Martin was perfect. While we’d almost believe it if you told us Paltrow wakes up without a hair out of place or a blackhead in sight, Paltrow has given us a peek into her arguably camera-unready moments.

Whether she’s sharing a video with herself without makeup and sporting glasses on Instagram or posing bare-faced and freckled for a selfie, it’s at least a little comforting to know she isn’t constantly prepared for the red carpet, right?

In fact, when in comes to her inner and outer beauty routine, it’s all about balance. “You know, I use organic products, but I get lasers,” she divulged to Harper’s Bazaar. “It’s what makes life interesting, finding the balance between cigarettes and tofu.”

Diane Kruger

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One of the first things actress Diane Kruger did in 2016 was post a selfie without makeup, adding the description, “#startingtheyearwithanhonestnomakeupselfieha.” There’s no question this actress and former model is a natural beauty.

Adele

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Adele’s passionate voice overshadows her personal style, but the Grammy-winner has cultivated a distinct look since gaining international popularity. In interviews, Adele has said she prefers to go for bold and “very dramatic makeup” when performing, a look that contours “Boy George-style with lots of blush on my cheeks.” Conversely, she’s also unafraid to be seen in public without the filter of makeup, like in August 2016 when Adele appeared on Instagram to announce she was postponing a show because of an illness. Her entire Instagram account is peppered with no-makeup selfies that appear to pop up whenever the mood strikes.

NeNe Leakes

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So excited was NeNe Leakes to get good news from her husband one morning that she took to Instagram in a since-deleted post to pass it along to her fans, making a quick video without wearing any makeup. She didn’t care, because she had sold out two shows in North Carolina on a leg of her budding comedy club tour. She said: “Thank you Charlotte for selling out 2 shows! gratefulannouncement #nohair #nomakeup #justme #naynay” That’s all confidence.

Lindsay Lohan

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Lindsay Lohan lives a complicated life. Personal issues with herself, friends and family — and even charity work. No matter what Lohan is doing in her life it’s nice to know she can always revert to a more innocent version of herself, like she did on vacation in 2015, when she stripped off the makeup, headed to the beach and showed off her legendary freckles. Simple is better!

Carrie Underwood

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Country superstar Carrie Underwood referred to herself as “a sweaty” mess in a workout selfie she took without makeup in 2016. Sweaty? OK, truth. But she didn’t look like much of a mess at all. Years later in March 2019, Underwood shared another post-workout selfie, proving that she’s just as gorgeous as ever with or without makeup. She seems to sparkle from an inner confidence that’s more attractive than any of her physical or vocal qualities, sweat be darned.

Shakira

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Perhaps it’s the cute way she put her hair in a “birthday” bun, but you can’t argue that Shakira has serious natural beauty. No matter how much (or little) makeup she’s wearing, Shakira rocks like nobody else can. It might be a stretch to say that she could go “unrecognized” anywhere, given her international fame, but let’s see her give it a shot walking around Times Square with her hair styled like so.

Boy George

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Boy oh boy! Boy George continues to age well, and is one handsome guy, even without his trademark eye cover. To mark his 55th birthday, which was celebrated in Japan while on tour with Culture Club, George took to Instagram and made a funny video. Thankfully, he gave fans a relatively rare glimpse at what he looks like without makeup and whoa. We think he could easily wander around in public without drawing a crowd.

Rihanna

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Whether she’s performing onstage or laying low in her home country of Barbados, Rihanna pretty much slays no matter what she does. However, it’s not often we catch the chart-topping performer sans makeup. This picture’s proof that you can’t hide true beauty, even behind a funny face.

Miley Cyrus

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Miley Cyrus has gone through quite a few transformations in the past couple of years. She chopped off her hair and publicly denounced her Disney character Hannah Montana, twerked across a stage with Robin Thicke, only to finally land in a “Happy Hippie” phase. “Why was I wearing more makeup when I was 16 than I do now?” she once questioned in an interview with Elle. Take a quick scroll through her Instagram and you’ll find many of her older selfies are makeup-free.

Gigi Hadid

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As a highly sought-after model, Gigi’s natural beauty is undeniable. However, we’re so used to seeing her fully made up on the runway and in photo shoots that this no-makeup photo is refreshing.

Bella Hadid

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The Hadids clearly hit the genetic jackpot. Like her sister Gigi, Bella’s blessed with natural beauty that she struts down the runway. But even models get sick, as Bella demonstrates here in a makeup-less Instagram photo captioned “sick day.”

Taylor Swift

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Is this pop superstar Taylor Swift, or just a woman with her cat on the Internet? Well she ain’t no cat lady, that’s for sure. She captioned the since-deleted March 2015 pic with a nod to one of Beyonce’s famous selfies: “I woke up like thissss (With a cat on me).” It has been liked at least 2.3 million times on Instagram, but that might be because of the cat, who is named Dr. Meredith Grey. Swift has gone au naturel before, notably at Christmas 2015 when she posed as an elf without any makeup in a now-deleted Instagram photo.

Selena Gomez

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Fact: Selena Gomez once held the record for the most-liked photo on Instagram. However, she’s not a huge fan of the app. She told Vogue, “I always end up feeling like s*** when I look at Instagram,” so she deleted the app from her phone. Don’t worry, she’ll still be posting pics through her assistant, who is the only person with the password. Even Selena doesn’t have the login! This may mean we’ll get less photos from now on, but luckily we can still look back at hundreds of old posts, including this bare-faced, post-spin class selfie.

Kim Kardashian

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Kim Kardashian is the unofficial queen of makeup. Smoky eye, contouring, nontouring — whatever trend she rocks, the beauty world catches on fast. She’s even gone so far as to start a “no makeup” makeup trend (yes, really). However, it’s rare that we see Kim totally bare faced, so it was refreshing to see this adorable photo she posted of herself with her son, Saint.

Kendall Jenner

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Though she’s a successful model and member of the trendsetting Kardashian family, Kendall’s makeup look is typically a lot more muted than you’d expect. The Estee Lauder spokeswoman usually sticks with a natural look, sometimes adding a pop of color with bold lipstick. “I was really into black eyeshadow,” Jenner told Glamour in 2016. “But one makeup artist was like, ‘No, no, no. Less is more. You’re young; you should definitely be more natural.’ And since then, it stuck with me — I love doing less.”

Cara Delevingne

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The model-turned-actress sparked a wave of eyebrow envy when she first hit the runways, and below those iconic brows is usually a makeup look worthy of the red carpet. But Cara’s never been one to take herself too seriously — she’s always sharing silly photos and videos of herself online, and isn’t afraid to show off her natural beauty.

Alicia Keys

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In 2016, Alicia Keys vowed to never wear makeup again. She wrote in a Lenny Letter about how she was over “how much women are brainwashed into feeling like we have to be skinny, or sexy, or desirable, or perfect.” She describes going to a photoshoot without makeup and having photos taken of her just as she is, and how it made her feel “the strongest, most empowered, most free, and most honestly beautiful” she’s ever felt.

Amy Schumer

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We’re used to laughing at Amy Schumer — she’s a comedian, after all. She’s used to poking fun at herself, and she posted an image of herself with no makeup and air-dried hair in 2016 as a response to a meme comparing her to WWE star Chris Jericho. And it’s hard to deny she looks pretty unrecognizable without her hair and makeup all done up. She proved that again in January 2020, when she shared a casual photo of herself on Instagram with no makeup and a pink hoodie on. Of course, she’s still stunning no matter what!

Sofia Vergara

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There’s no denying it: the Modern Family star is a bombshell. Her red carpet looks are constantly flawless — but actresses aren’t immune from fevers! Sofia Vergara shared this photo of her suffering from a 102 degree fever. She didn’t let it get her down, though. “I just realised that 102 fever gives u the perfect shades of pink,” she wrote on Instagram.

Madonna

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Though Madonna has gone through multiple transformations since she first hit the music scene in the ’80s, one thing is for sure: we rarely get a glimpse at the queen of pop without makeup. But in September 2017, Madonna gave us a rare look at her makeup-free life off-camera, and surprisingly it’s super relatable. “When you’ve been arguing with customs all week that you really are Madonna and they still won’t release your package,” she wrote on Instagram. Well, sort of relatable.

Cardi B

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It seems like Cardi B’s fame came out of nowhere. She started gaining traction on Instagram and appeared on Love & Hip Hop: New York in 2015, and by 2017 was a history-making female rapper. These days, she’s most often seen living the dream in heavy makeup, but in October 2017 she posted a makeup-free video on Instagram, giving us a look at the girl underneath the glam.

Priyanka Chopra

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There’s no denying the actress and pageant winner is oozing with natural beauty, but it’s rare we get a chance to recognize it because we’re used to seeing her on set and at red carpet events. That’s why this photo she shared of her and her sleepy dog is such a treat!

Mariah Carey

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Mariah Carey is the definition of diva in every way, from her voice to her personality. As a diva, naturally she’s often done up to the nines, including a full face of makeup. She (shockingly) shared a makeup-free photo of her post-swim sesh as a humbling reminder that yes, she’s perfect without makeup also.

Portia de Rossi

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Like most celebs, we most often see this actress and one-half of celeb power couple all glammed up. But even celebs need their downtime, which, as de Rossi posted on Instagram, means spending time in nature with a horse.

Emmy Rossum

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Unlike her Shameless character, Emmy Rossum is the epitome of glam. “I have that fashiony persona,” she told AOL in 2014. And it’s true, she definitely has that high fashion look. But this toned down photo proves her good looks are totally natural.

Sofia Richie

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It’s easy to forget just how young Sofia Richie actually is when we’re so used to seeing her with a full face of makeup. However, this Instagram photo is a good reminder that even though she’s already a Hollywood bigshot, she’s still really just a young woman.

Kaley Cuoco

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Part of Kaley Cuoco’s character on The Big Bang Theory’s quirkiness comes from her striking good looks. But in real life, Cuoco isn’t afraid to spend some makeup-free quality time in nature.

Lucy Hale

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There are two thing Lucy Hale is best known for: Pretty Little Liars and her eyebrows. While PLL might be over now, this makeup-free photo she shared on Instagram is proof that her eyebrows aren’t going anywhere any time soon.

Jenna Marbles Mourey

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Whether you follow Jenna ‘Marbles’ on Instagram, YouTube, or both, you’ll know she’s not afraid to experiment with some wild and crazy hair colors and makeup looks. But she’s also not afraid to poke fun at herself, which she did with one of her earliest YouTube videos, which starts off with a rare look at her sans makeup.

Bella Thorne

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All it takes is one quick scroll through wild child Bella Thorne’s Instagram to see that she loves getting crazy with her fashion and makeup choices. However, she’s also open about her struggles with acne. “I’m very self conscious and constantly feeling bad about myself. BUT I shouldn’t feel bad. It is normal to have acne. EVERY1 does!” she once shared on Instagram. She isn’t afraid to show off her makeup-free, acne prone skin to help lift her fans’ self-esteem.

Geena Davis

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These days, it’s hard to picture Geena Davis with anything other than radiant red hair. Though, she has experimented with different colors. In her Beetlejuice days, her permed locks were more of a chestnut color. She even went platinum blonde in The Long Kiss Goodnight and continued to experiment with the color in later years. You’re also probably used to seeing the star all done up — but she’s not afraid to step out into the public eye with freshly washed hair and without a dab of makeup.

In an interview with Oprah, the actress admitted that she used to have “crippling self-esteem problems” when she was young. But, as she’s gotten older, her confidence grew. “I like myself more, and I feel better about myself,” Davis revealed. “It’s just 100 percent different.” Whether she’s sitting down for an interview, posing on the red carpet, or running some errands bare-faced, this celeb definitely has the confidence to pull it off.

Courtney Love

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YouTube abounds with Courtney Love-inspired makeup tutorials. Although the singer-songwriter has influenced a litany of makeup artists, Love has mostly traded in her grunge style. In 2015, she told Harper’s Bazaar that she’s become a pretty conservative dresser and more into “ladylike” fashion.

Although she opts for a much more subtle look these days, she’s still applying the same beauty advice she learned when she was just 11 years old.”I was watching [actress and television host Polly Bergen] on TV at my stepfather’s house, and she said something like, ‘I wish someone had told me when I was younger to start taking care of my skin.'” By the fifth grade, Love started doing just that — even sneaking some of her stepfather’s girlfriend’s expensive Erno Laszlo soap. To this day, she always makes sure to remove her makeup at night.

Although she takes care of her skin, she admitted that she has” genetically good skin.” She explained, saying, “People in my family can become overweight, but they don’t wrinkle. I’m blessed that way.”

Jennifer Love Hewitt

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In May 2018, producer of Fox’s hit drama 9-1-1, Ryan Murphy, made a surprising announcement. “We will be bringing in some new faces, including one you all know and love but haven’t seen in a while, the incredible Jennifer Love Hewitt,” the producer revealed to advertisers at the Fox Upfront presentation (via E! News). This would mark the celeb’s first new role since starring in Criminal Minds back in 2015. She made her long-awaited debut during the show’s season premiere in September 2018.

The comeback queen told People that she took the years off to raise her children and admitted that she just “needed to be a person for a while.” Hewitt was captured on camera mastering the whole everyday person look, dressed down in a t-shirt, jeans, and forgoing contacts for tortoiseshell frames.

Nevertheless, the star felt ready to return to Hollywood. “It was really important for me to have children and be there,” she told People. “They’re these full-functioning, beautiful people now, and it’s great.”

Meghan Trainor

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In 2014, Meghan Trainor released the catchy body positivity anthem “All About That Bass.” The following year, Trainor released another inspiring song, “Close Your Eyes,” and also became a spokesperson for fullbeauty.com, an online retailer specializing in clothing sizes 12 and beyond. Despite being a body-confident role model for many women, she freely admitted that it’s something she has to work on each and every day. When speaking with Elle, she said writing songs is something that helps her find her confidence. “I think a big part of it is saying it out loud. I say, ‘I look good today,’ and I feel good. It really helps hearing it out loud,” said the singer.

Trainor has posted photos of herself without makeup on Instagram, proving that she feels comfortable whether she’s all dolled up with foundation, bronzer, and false lashes or just sporting a bare face. Thanks for keepin’ it real, Meghan!

Kristen Bell

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While Kristen Bell isn’t known for wearing a ton of makeup, you’re probably pretty used to seeing her with foundation, a little blush, and some mascara. If you’re a fan of The Good Place, you’ve probably also grown to love the edgier past life look of Bell’s character, Eleanor — including that amazing lipstick from Season 1. Simone Almekias-Siegl, a makeup artist who worked with the star on the show, even revealed the brand and color to fans when speaking with Racked: Ilia lipstick in the shade “Perfect Day.”

Of course, just because Bell dons makeup on television and at events, that doesn’t mean she’s always got a face full of the stuff. In fact, the star has been photographed numerous times, often while doing some grocery shopping, sporting an au naturel look. And, let’s be real here, she’s not the only one who runs errands bare-faced. Actually, who does put on makeup to go to the grocery store, right?

Ashley Tisdale

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Ashley Tisdale is no stranger to going without makeup, which you might think is ironic given that she has her very own makeup collection. Nevertheless, she’s posted “clean face” selfies to Instagram plenty of times. In July 2016, she shared a photo of herself with the caption: “Usually a woman doesn’t reveal her age. But because I look so young I feel great saying tomorrow I’m turning 31!” She then added the quintessential hashtag: “#nomakeupselfie.” Oh, and yes, she looked as young as she thought.

In 2017, she also appeared on makeup artist Laura Lee’s YouTube channel for a “5 minute makeup challenge.” Although the video ends with Tisdale wearing as much makeup as she could apply in just 300 seconds, the filming began with both Tisdale and Lee wearing zero makeup. Instead, the celeb donned a simple black hoodie, a matching headband, messy bun, and a bare face — a uniform many women know well.

Sarah Paulson

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Sarah Paulson routinely slays at red carpet events. Sometimes the star wears her hair in lose waves, pulled back in a sleek updo, or down and pin straight. Her brows are always perfection (seriously, brow goals) and she’s likely one of the only stars that could pull off wearing a bold lip together with a neon green dress. Paulson is definitely not afraid to take risks.

Still, there are days when Paulson will throw her hair back into a ponytail, secure her flyaways with basic barrettes, and forgo makeup altogether. Still, the star revealed to InStyle that she always follows at least a basic beauty routine. She explained, “…If I don’t comb my eyebrows and have ChapStick, I don’t feel like I can face the day, and I’m not kidding.” She said she’s also happiest at red carpet events when she’s got some “sparkle and a shoulder pad.” Dressed up or dressed down, we think Paulson is radiant either way.

Kris Jenner

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At 63 years old, Kris Jenner joined her daughters in the no-makeup movement. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star took to Instagram in March 2019 to share her “early morning” haircut selfie. A quite literal “I woke up like this” photo, if you will. The momager aptly tagged her Instagram photo “#nomakeup” and “#nofilter.” Fans appreciated the star’s bare-faced look and left their compliments on the social media platform. “Do you ever age!? Seriously, though. Wow, no makeup and you look amazing,” one fan remarked. Another commenter added, “Naturally beautiful.”

Although she’s normally been one to step out wearing some seriously stellar foundation, filled brows, dark liner, and long lashes (via Allure), Jenner has proved to the world that she’s just as confident rocking her au naturel complexion. And rock it, she most certainly does. Ash K. Holm, Jenner’s makeup artist, revealed to The Zoe Report that the mom of six uses moisturizer and “lip masks with collagen” as part of her skincare routine. Well, keep doing whatever you’re doing, Kris! It’s working.

Lori Loughlin

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After Lori Loughlin was accused of giving $500,000 to faculty members at the University of Southern California in exchange for her daughters’ admittance into the school, she’s been laying low. People reported that the Full House actress deleted both her Twitter and Instagram accounts. In the wake of the scandal, Loughlin has also been dropped by Hallmark and, according to TMZ, Netflix has followed suit. Needless to say, it’s probably going to be a while before we see Aunt Becky show up to any red carpet events — or any public event for that matter. Who knows, maybe she’s already traded in her designer gowns for sweatpants.

While virtually no one is looking to take Loughlin’s advice on parenting these days, she hasn’t always doled out bad advice to her kids. At least, not when it comes to beauty. “I always say to my [daughters], ‘Don’t go to sleep with makeup on!’ Let your skin breathe when it can, but always make sure you’re cleaning your face,” she revealed to Entertainment Tonight in 2018. Drinking water, wearing sunscreen, and just “taking care of your skin” overall are other tips she’s imparted to her daughters.

Heidi Klum

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Heidi Klum hasn’t made a secret of how she goes from bare-faced to glam. Spoiler: it takes an army. In 2017, the supermodel shared a time-lapse clip to Instagram of her transforming into a judge on America’s Got Talent. While Klum may look different before and after makeup — because, you know, that’s how makeup works — her skin is still radiant without foundation or highlighter. If you’re thinking her skincare routine must be complicated and expensive, you’ll be surprised to learn that it’s actually both ridiculously simple and cheap.

The model dished to NBC’s Today that she swears by Mario Badescu Buttermilk Moisturizer, which retails for around $18. “I use it on my face,” she explained, “it’s very light.” The star continued, saying, “When I use very rich creams, I break out in pimples. I’ve been using it for years. It doesn’t clog my pores. I don’t do a whole lot of things.” Sold.

Christina Applegate

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We can probably all relate to Christina Applegate’s dressed-down look. From the ponytail to the glasses to the gray attire, that’s essentially the uniform of a quick grocery store run. Though, when we non-celebrities run out of the house without makeup, we don’t exactly run the risk of getting photographed by the paparazzi. While that may intimidate some celebrities into always dressing to the nines when they leave the house, Applegate isn’t afraid to face the world with a bare face.

“I remember being around 20 years old, and I still didn’t feel so comfortable in my skin,” the actress told WedMD. “A girlfriend of mine, who was a few years older, said: ‘Trust me. You’re going to — all of sudden! — be in your skin. You just will, and all of that [anxiety] will go away.'” Applegate said that’s exactly what happened and that she no longer cares what others think of her. “That was a great moment when I realized it,” she added. Go ‘head, girl.

Ashley Graham

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When it comes to beauty, model and body positivity activist Ashley Graham recommends something that is completely free: self-confidence. That’s not to say she doesn’t believe in wearing makeup, though. Graham told W Magazine that she never leaves the house without “moisturizer, concealer, bronzer, blush, and lip balm.” Well, rarely, it would seem. Even without makeup, the model exudes confidence. Of course, it doesn’t hurt that she takes great care of her skin. Graham told the publication that she uses 50 SPF sunscreen and believes that good skin begins with “hydration and sleep.” She also makes sure to moisturize not just her face, but her entire body “after every shower or bath.”

When speaking to Allure, the model revealed that she follows a regimented skin-care routine and frequently sees an aesthetician for red-light therapy, laser skin treatments, and oxygen facials. A big part of keeping her skin healthy is simply remembering to cleanse. “I don’t care how many substances I’ve had that night,” she joked when speaking to the publication. “I will wash my face.”

Ariel Winter

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While you’re probably pretty used to seeing Modern Family actress Ariel Winter in a full-face of makeup, she doesn’t always wear the stuff. In fact, she’s begun embracing her au naturel appearance even more in 2019. For an article and cover shoot with Pulse Spikes, Winter donned minimal makeup. Additionally, the publication published only “unretouched” photos of Winter.

The star explained how she felt about participating in the photoshoot, saying, “It was definitely more of a difficult process for me, not because I have to be in makeup daily, I don’t, I’m not looking red carpet standard all the time.” She continued, adding, “It is just something you think about like, ‘Oh, well I am going to be photographed in this setting. Oh no, what if I look weird? I got a pimple today!'” Still, she said it was “nice” to be able to participate. Later, Winter explained that no one person has the same “idea of beauty” and she feels it’s important to embrace our differences. Hear, hear.

Vanessa Carlton

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Vanessa Carlton came back onto the music scene in late March 2020 with a brand new studio album, Love Is an Art. In a profile of the singer released that same month, Marie Claire dubbed Carlton’s style as decidedly “still indie.” The outlet continued, writing that she also still had her familiar “brown doe-eyes” and “long dark tresses.”

That’s not to say she hasn’t gone through a transformation though. Both she and her music have changed in the decades since first making a mark in the early aughts. The singer told Marie Claire that she underwent an unconventional kind of therapy — LSD therapy — in 2018. Citing her “profound reaction to it,” Carlton believes it helped her come into her own as a musician and put aside her “A Thousand Miles” image.

Although you may remember Carlton best from the song’s accompanying music video — you know: red nail polish, side braid, and 2000s makeup — 2020 Vanessa Carlton may be unrecognizable to you considering she is often pictured without makeup and rocking micro bangs.

Sarah Silverman

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If Sarah Silverman is out and about, it’s unlikely she’ll be completely bare-faced. As she revealed in an Instagram post in 2017, the celeb has a pigment condition called melasma. In the photo, Silverman can be seen sunning her body, but her face was completely shielded from the sun by, as she detailed in the caption, “two hats, zinc, and a bandana.”

“The most important thing is strict sun protection and wearing daily sunscreen, specifically one that contains the ingredient iron oxide,” Shilpi Khetarpal, a medical and cosmetic dermatologist at the Cleveland Clinic, said of managing melasma when speaking to Health. The doctor further explained Silverman’s condition, telling the publication, “The face is most commonly affected by melasma, with symmetric patches appearing on the cheeks, forehead, nose, upper lip, and chin.” Hence, Silverman’s face coverings.

Naturally, you can bet she’s lathered up in sunscreen if you happen to spot her outdoors. However, when she’s inside, she can be free to go without makeup. Go ahead, girl.

Jennifer Garner

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Jennifer Garner may just be the female version of Clark Kent. With black, thick-rimmed glasses, practically no one can guess her true identity, but put on that red cape or, in her case, that red gown, and she’s instantly Superman — or Superwoman? Although we may be most familiar with the star all dolled up, she feels best when dressed down.

“I’m the happiest and most comfortable when I just look like myself,” the actress admitted to People. Off the red carpet, she generally opts for very little makeup. Along with a little mascara and some blush on her cheeks, the actress revealed she dabs a little blush onto her eyelids. “That’s all I need,” she continued. “The less makeup I have to wear, and the more of my own skin that I can see, the happier I am.”

The fewer beauty products she wears, the happier her kids are too. The actress told People, “They’ll look at me and say, ‘Can you wash your face? Can you put your hair in a ponytail and put your glasses and sweats on?’ And I see the compliment in that. They just want me to look like Mom.”

Helen Mirren

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When you grow up, don’t you want to be Helen Mirren? She’s enviable in myriad of ways, including her thoughts on beauty. The actress told Woman&Home in 2019 that she “really [does] believe that beauty comes from within.” She further explained, saying, “It’s those moments when you’re well rested and you feel that the world is a wonderful place to live in that you’re at your best, isn’t it? It’s not an outer beauty, it’s an inner feeling of peace.”

While that is true, Mirren also recognizes the power of cosmetics. “Having said that,” she continued, “I also feel pretty beautiful when I’ve just spent two hours in hair and make-up!” Hear, hear. Although you probably won’t see her walking red carpets without makeup and cloaked in just her inner beauty, the star did post a makeup-free selfie on Instagram in March 2020 — and for a good cause. She requested her followers donate to the Intensive Care Society in exchange for being to privy to her literal “I woke up like this” selfie.

Rachael Ray

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If you’re used to watching Rachael Ray on her eponymous show, her at-home version of the series may look more than a little different to you. The camerawork isn’t professional, and, in the absence of her hair and makeup team, Ray isn’t bothering to get all gussied up to cook from the privacy of her own home, as seen in videos posted to Instagram and YouTube. Amen. This stands in contrast to the studio-filmed series, and fans love it all the same — or perhaps even more — as they’re privy to a more intimate view into Ray’s life. The celebrity chef’s legion of fans also took a liking to her casual, bare-faced look.

“You look so beautiful without makeup. I love it, Rachael,” one fan wrote (via Inquistir). Another commented with what we all can only hope to hear someday: “My God you are more adorable without makeup.” One fan didn’t address her lack of makeup directly, but chimed in, saying the star looked “very youthful, stunning and amazing.” How do we get fans like hers?

Drew Barrymore

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If you follow Drew Barrymore on Instagram, you know that she often takes a more minimal approach to makeup. That’s not to say she’s sworn off wearing cosmetics completely, though. In fact, Barrymore runs her own beauty brand, Flower. Still, she told Harper’s Bazaar in 2019 that she’s “always [said] a smile is the best make-up.” The star continued, “And I think it really means that there’s such power and beauty in being happy. I’ll take a big smiling make-up-free face any day of the week.” Of course, with Barrymore’s clear complexion, so would we!

Nevertheless, it’s true the celeb looks remarkably different barefaced than she does with a full face of makeup — and she’ll be the first to admit that. In an Instagram video shared in March 2020, Barrymore dished about “the power of makeup,” saying, “When you do take the time [to do your makeup], the result is shocking.” She likened makeup to an “awakening” and said it’s exciting “to remember I am a girl and a woman who wears makeup, who loves makeup, that feels that makeup is transformative.”

Sarah Hyland

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You may be used to seeing Modern Family star Sarah Hyland with her hair and makeup done, looking seriously flawless, but she’s not afraid to show the world what she looks like without cosmetics.

Occasionally, she’ll share a selfie to Instagram, letting the world know that, contrary to what we may believe, she doesn’t actually wake up dressed to the nines. And, as it happens, fans can’t get enough of her untouched looks. As Byrdie reported, one of Hyland’s makeup-free pics shared in 2018, which boasted the hashtags “nomakeupmonday” and “theresnofilterforlife,” amassed over 300,000 likes and more than a thousand comments after it hit Instagram. The majority of comments came from super sweet fans praising Hyland’s natural look. One person dubbed the star “angel face,” while another quipped, “That’s the most beautiful picture [I’ve] ever seen!” Another kind commenter added, “You look fantastic with or without makeup.” That’s the truth!

Lizzo

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As an incredibly successful and busy woman, Lizzo doesn’t often get many moments to unwind. “I think it’s cool that we get the opportunity to turn off,” the star said of social distancing when speaking to People in March 2020. “My dream is to just take off my nails, not wear makeup and just grow my ‘fro out and walk around naked in my own garden.”

Going without makeup, in particular, has been a learning experience for the singer. “I think I’ve been in makeup every single day of my life for the last six months,” she revealed. “We get addicted to seeing ourselves really dolled up.” Lizzo added that she’s been enjoying seeing people dressed down and barefaced on Instagram — and she too has joined in by sharing makeup-free videos with her followers on social media.

However, it’s not the first time Lizzo has shared a no-makeup look. In March 2019, the singer shared a few natural looks to Instagram, letting her fans know she’s “been killin [her] selfies lately.”

Jenna Dewan

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Jenna Dewan shared a selfie to Instagram back in late 2017, revealing that she was “able to go mostly makeup free now with no filters or retouching.” She continued, writing, “Those who have had melasma know it’s hard to manage and big thanks to [Dr. Simon Ourian] and his magical coolaser!” According to his practice’s website, Ourian came up with the laser procedure and has helped many a celebrity dealing with skin conditions.

Melasma can be treated in a number of different ways, and laser treatments are usually successful in treating the pigmentation disorder, dermatologist Stefanie Williams told Byrdie. According to the publication, Dewan first experienced melasma during her first pregnancy and for some time afterward. This isn’t unusual, though, as many women experience the condition during and after pregnancy. It seems Dewan does feel more comfortable going barefaced as she shares more makeup-free selfies to Instagram these days, but you’ll certainly still see her rocking those glam looks.

Mila Kunis

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Though you may be most familiar with actress Mila Kunis looking red-carpet ready, she’s actually more often barefaced. In 2016, she even posed for Glamour wearing practically “no makeup,” according to the star. When asked by the publication what it was like posing without cosmetics, Kunis responded that it was no big deal as that’s her default look. She continued, saying that makeup is just not “something that I associate with myself.” Although she thinks highly of women who wake up early to do their makeup, the star admitted that’s just not her. Doing a photoshoot that called for no makeup was basically a dream come true, as it just made things simpler for her.

Kunis went on to tell the publication that she doesn’t enjoy when her pictures are Photoshopped. “Now, do I sometimes want them to depuff my eyes? Help me out with a little bit of lighting,” she joked. “But do I want them to stretch my legs, thin out my waist, curve my hips, elongate my neck, blah, blah, blah? No.” Fair enough.

Ivanka Trump

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It’s not often you’ll see Ivanka Trump without makeup, but, while staying at home like much of America in March and April 2020, the star began sharing videos of herself dressed down. However, Trump has shared barefaced selfies with the world in the past. Back in 2015, she shared a picture of herself on Instagram (via ABC News), revealing she was inspired by comedian Amy Schumer’s parody “Girl, You Don’t Need Makeup.”

However, not everyone has taken kindly to her more natural appearance, with one commenter telling Trump on her March 2020 video to put the makeup back on. Still others chimed in showing appreciation for the first daughter’s look and sending fire emojis. One person even dubbed her a “beautiful creature.”

Although Trump and other celebs may have been without their glam squads in spring 2020, she apparently doesn’t need a beauty team for most occasions, according to her makeup artist Alexa Rodulfo. “She does her own day-to-day makeup and hair,” the expert told Hola! magazine.

Jennifer Lopez

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Jennifer Lopez is no stranger to going makeup-free on Instagram. The “Hustlers” star has posted plenty of skincare routine videos on her profile, showing her fans some of her favorite beauty products — plus ones she’s even designed herself! If you didn’t already know, J.Lo launched her own beauty line, JLo Beauty Skin Care, in January 2021. Her line, which is available at Sephora, boasts serums, moisturizers, eye creams, and much more.

Nevertheless, the secret to maintaining her glowing skin is a household ingredient that you probably wouldn’t imagine using: olive oil. “My mom used to say that olive oil was the cure-all for everything,” she said (via Us Weekly). “And it’s a secret I’ve used over the years because it really does work.” When launching her own beauty line, she knew that ingredient was a must. “The first thing I said: it has to have olive oil extract as a basis,” she explained. Whether she’s using her own skin care products or going au naturel, J.Lo’s skin is always radiating.

Megan Thee Stallion

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Whether Megan Thee Stallion has a face full of makeup ready to slay the red carpet or opts to keep it natural, her skin is always effortlessly glowing. Honestly, she looks great in all of the makeup-free selfies she shares on Instagram — her skin is so bright and clear. She captioned one Instagram post of an all-natural look: “Me writing songs in the bed gn hotties.” We are totally here for new Megan music and this authentic vibe!

Megan Thee Stallion, one of the iconic artists to perform at the 2022 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival, vowed to herself that she was going to limit how much makeup she wore before her big performance. And she did so by removing it from her morning routine completely until the big day! She shared a bare-faced selfie on Instagram on April 4, letting her fans know that she was going makeup-free until the event. “I’m really gonna try not to wear makeup until Coachella” the “Plan B” singer wrote.

Laverne Cox

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Laverne Cox is a true natural beauty! Back in April 2017, she blessed our timelines with a bare-faced Instagram post captioned, “Fresh out of the shower. #washfacenobase #nomakeup #TransIsBeautiful” and the comment section is filled with lots of love from her fans. In the post, Netflix’s “Inventing Anna” actress photographed herself wearing nothing but a towel wrapped around her head, quite literally right out of the shower. We always knew she was beautiful, and we admire the confidence she has to post this natural look!

Cox is no stranger to going makeup-free only on Instagram but also in everyday life. However, there is a strong reason behind her decision to forgo makeup at times. In July 2019, the “Orange is The New Black” actress told Refinery29 that she formerly used makeup to protect herself from being harassed. “I always needed makeup to feel safe. When you are a trans woman and you walk down the street and get called a man, it can be a mind [expletive]. I felt like a failure — like people weren’t seeing my womanhood” she said. However, some 20 years later, her relationship with makeup completely changed. “On a day-to-day basis, I always want the makeup to be about celebrating what I look like,” she added. “I’ve gone on dates with no makeup on. I’ve gone to auditions. I never would have done that a few years ago. I’ve evolved how I feel about myself through my transition.”

Anya Taylor-Joy

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Typically you can find Netflix’s “The Queen’s Gambit” actress Anya Taylor-Joy on the red carpet or on Instagram with different makeup looks — like her signature dark lipsticks. While you may be used to seeing her more glam styles, she does go without makeup from time to time. The star rocks her naturally beautiful features, and looks just like the rest of us whenever we decide to leave our homes without getting dolled up!

Taylor-Joy told W Magazine back in March 2017 that actually doesn’t usually wear much makeup, instead opting for a more natural appearance. “Unless I’m working, I don’t really wear makeup… I don’t have the skill! The most I’ll do is slick on some lipstick (deep purples or reds are my favorites) and whatever mascara my sister has in her cabinet” she said. However, she is a “firm believer in leave-in conditioners” and never leaves the house without first applying it!

Chrissy Teigen

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There is truly no greater joy than lounging around the house in comfy clothing, having a clean face post skin-care routine, and snuggling in bed with our dogs. Chrissy Teigen is one of many celebrities who popped off on Instagram with a bare face. In one photo, she is seen wearing some stylish pajamas, a messy bun, and cuddling next to an equally cute puppy. She captioned her post, “Movies in bed with my puddy buddy. And before a dog in bed gets you all riled up, just know that we stink equally.” It’s definitely giving lazy-Friday-night vibes, and we are totally here for it.

Teigen revealed that she actually loves going makeup-free, and would rather not be in full glam all the time. In January 2022, she dropped a selfie on Instagram, revealing what her face looks like half-filled with makeup, and the other half bare. “No-makeup makeup,” she captioned the post. According to People, following an eyebrow transplant surgery in 2021, the model stated that like many of us, she doesn’t like to regularly wear makeup if she doesn’t have to. “I never wear makeup if I can avoid it so I was so excited for this eyebrow transplant surgery,” she wrote.

Cameron Diaz

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Actress Cameron Diaz is among plenty of other celebrities who have posted on social media with a clean natural face. Back in March 2016, she dropped a post promoting her book, “The Longevity Book: The Science of Aging, the Biology of Strength, and the Privilege of Time,” which is centered on educating and empowering young women about aging and women’s health. Diaz typically posts photos on her Instagram page wearing light makeup and bright red lipstick, but here, she kept it all natural and showed that aging is very normal and okay!

In an interview with Good Morning America, Diaz opened up about what she’s discovered about her body since writing “The Longevity Book.” “What I learned is that aging is really about living,” she said. “I feel very grateful that I get to turn another year older because not everybody does. Not everybody gets to grow old.”

Megan Fox

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It’s very rare to see photos of Megan Fox not completely dolled up or entirely makeup-free. If you take a look at her Instagram page, you’ll see she is always experimenting with fun outfits and different hairstyles, as well as posing with her boo Machine Gun Kelly, of course. However, in the “Transformers” star’s first Instagram selfie back in 2014, she shared a solo shot completely makeup-free. Although she explained in her caption that she did use a filter on her post, she didn’t wear any makeup, and we are equally blown away by her naturally flawless features as we are her glammed-up features.

Like many celebrities, Fox is rumored to have gotten some plastic surgery here and there over the course of her career. In December 2021, Page Six reported that she was seen leaving a high-profile Beverly Hills plastic surgeon with a new set of plump lips. The alleged surgeon, Dr. Jason B. Diamond, has also reportedly worked on other major celebrities, including Kim and Kourtney Kardashian.

Ciara

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Ciara is not afraid of showing off the real her, and we love everything about it! Back in April 2019, the “One, Two Step” singer dropped a beautiful selfie on Instagram celebrating the launch of her 2019 album, “Beauty Marks” wearing a white tank top, her hair slicked back, and a completely natural face. She captioned the post, “No makeup. No extensions. Vulnerable. My Beauty Marks and all.” She continued writing, “The real me… and I love it. Finally embracing myself fully! It feels good.” She then encouraged her fans to embrace their true authentic selves by doing the same, writing “Csquad! Join me in my #BeautyMarks journey and upload your rawest selfies at onlyciara.com/beautymarks. Don’t be afraid to let YOUR Beauty Marks show!” She is seriously glowing here!

In an interview with iHeartRadio, Ciara explained how special the album is to her, and how her songs are about embracing your body and inner beauty. “There’s a title track on my album, titled ‘Beauty Marks,’ that I co-write with Skylar Gray, and she produced it as well, and it holds a great significance to me and my life, and just my journey, and the idea of how embracing your beauty marks; your scars as your beauty marks” she said.

Cindy Crawford

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Cindy Crawford is no stranger to the full glam look, considering she is one of the most well-known supermodels in the world. So naturally, we are used to seeing her with a full face of makeup at all times. However, it didn’t come as a surprise to us that she looks absolutely stunning without makeup. In January 2017, Crawford dropped a selfie on Instagram for our viewing pleasure, rocking a completely natural look and utilizing the light through her windows. “Letting the sunshine in — stripes and all!” she wrote, as light and shadows were cast on her face. Even with a little frizz in her hair, she looks like she could take on the runway.

But how does she keep her natural skin glowing so perfectly? In case you missed it, she launched her own beauty line called Meaningful Beauty back in 2004 and, much like the model herself, it’s still going strong.

Zendaya

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It’s safe to say that with or without makeup, Zendaya is stunning. When she posted a bare-faced selfie on Instagram back in April 2018, it didn’t shock us that she was equally as beautiful without the full-glam look. Just look at her skin — it is quite literally glowing! Other than a little bit of lipgloss on her lips, she doesn’t seem to be wearing any drastic makeup on her face.

Interestingly, when she auditioned for her role in “Spider-Man” she also chose not to wear makeup. She told Variety this was because she wanted to connect with her character’s age. “When I was 15, I wasn’t allowed to wear makeup in school,” she told the publication. Zendaya’s character Rue in HBO Max’s “Euphoria” also seems to have a very practical and subtle street style. According to Allure, Zendaya “wears the least makeup of the cast,” and Vaseline is responsible for her character’s glow.

Adriana Lima

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It’s incredibly refreshing to see supermodel Adriana Lima keeping it real on Instagram, as she continues to show her fans what life is really like as a model — and behind all of that makeup. When she posted this quick rant on Instagram back in February 2016 about some of the struggles she faces even as a high-profile model and what it takes to work in the industry, she included this makeup-free, realistic selfie to give her fans a real glimpse into her life.

Whether you are a model, actress, or you work a typical 9-5, stress from work can have major effects on our bodies and skin. In her caption, Lima described a typical 10-hour workday, where she had to shoot with a bad cold and later catch a flight. She emphasized how much work goes into being a professional model, and what a model might actually look like when not being photographed or walking the runway. “Happy to be here. And wanted to share the face of a hard working model, and share that I am not the only one that works this hard” she wrote. Sleepy face and all, she still looks beautiful!

Salma Hayek

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Like many other celebrities, Salma Hayek has posted plenty of selfies and pictures on her Instagram page rocking a no-makeup face, and looking like the true natural beauty that she is! When she shared a selfie with a bare face and wet curly hair in December 2015, she truly showed her fans what she looks like behind all the glam. “Wet hair, no make up, no filter, no retouch, but very good light,” she captioned her post.

Her face was positively glowing, and there is nothing we love more than celebrities who keep it real! As of this writing, Hayek is still blessing our Instagram feeds with all-natural, makeup-free selfies, and we are absolutely here for it. In January 2022, she dropped a photo of herself sitting poolside wearing a dark blue bathing suit gazing into the sun. She captioned the post with a couple of simple hashtags: “#selfiesunday #nomakeup.”

Jennifer Aniston

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There is no denying that actress Jennifer Aniston is an absolutely stunning goddess of a human being. The “Friends” star has gone through quite a few transformations since her iconic ’90s look, so when she posted a makeup-less selfie on Instagram, it was refreshing to see her true authentic self. In the caption, she gave a shoutout to the humidity that caused her hair to frizz, but she rocked the frizzy hair and bare face.

“Okay, Humidity… ⁣Let’s go…. @lolavie” she wrote in her caption, tagging her haircare line. Honestly, a little humidity works for the star! In September 2021, Aniston announced that she launched her brand, LolaVie, which includes several different high-quality hair products, including a glossing detangler and leave-in conditioner (via Page Six). According to the official website, LolaVie products are cruelty-free and the brand is committed to using packaging that is made of sustainable products.

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