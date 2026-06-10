TLDW: Here's What You Missed Love Island Season 8 Week 1

Source: Peacock / Love Island

The first week of Love Island USA Season 8 delivered plenty of drama, unexpected connections, and nonstop flirting as Islanders settled into the villa and began exploring their options.



From surprise bombshells to solidifying couples and early relationship tests, Episodes 1-7 gave viewers plenty to talk about. The internet has a lot of thoughts and options on everything that’s happened in week one, but one thing they agree on is that there’s been no shortage of kissing. Viewers have pointed out how quickly contestants have been locking lips as they search for romance and try to secure their place in the villa. But that’s not all they’re saying, take a look at what the internet is saying about Love Island week one, season 8

First off, the internet had to lay some ground rules for this season: