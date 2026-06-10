TLDW: Here's What You Missed Love Island Season 8 Week 1
TLDW: Here's What You Miseed Love Island Season 8 Week 1
The first week of Love Island USA Season 8 delivered plenty of drama, unexpected connections, and nonstop flirting as Islanders settled into the villa and began exploring their options.
From surprise bombshells to solidifying couples and early relationship tests, Episodes 1-7 gave viewers plenty to talk about. The internet has a lot of thoughts and options on everything that’s happened in week one, but one thing they agree on is that there’s been no shortage of kissing. Viewers have pointed out how quickly contestants have been locking lips as they search for romance and try to secure their place in the villa. But that’s not all they’re saying, take a look at what the internet is saying about Love Island week one, season 8
First off, the internet had to lay some ground rules for this season:
Episode 1- Islanders are welcomed to the villa and we have the first coupling of this season
Episode 2 – Our first set of bombshells enter the villa
Episode 3 – Do we have a huda part 2? it was daylight savings time
Episode 4 – We’ve got a new bombshell, Gimmie 10
Episode 5 – Our first islander leaves
Episode 6 – We had a real messy challenge in a real big bed, plus 3 new bombshells
Episode 7 – No disrespect will be tolerated in our Villa, No closed off connections
TLDW: Here's What You Miseed Love Island Season 8 Week 1 was originally published on thebeatdfw.com