Source: Radio ONE / General

Skeletal remains discovered in Baltimore County have been identified as those of a missing 46-year-old New Jersey woman, police announced.

Baltimore County Police said the remains belong to Kimberly Gordon, who had been reported missing by the Lopatcong Township Police Department in New Jersey.

Officers responded on July 17 to the area near the interchange of Route 702 and Interstate 695 in Middle River after receiving a report of possible human remains. When officers arrived, they found skeletal remains in a tributary of the Back River.

Gordon was last seen alive on June 21 behind the Sky Zone along Pulaski Highway in Rosedale.

Investigators said Gordon had been driving a white 2024 Hyundai Elantra displaying a wide-load sign. The vehicle also had stickers featuring her name and phone number on the side windows.

Detectives believe Gordon may have been involved in a motor vehicle crash on the day she disappeared and could have suffered a head injury. Her vehicle has since been recovered.

Authorities have not released additional details about the circumstances surrounding Gordon’s death.

Anyone with information that could help investigators is asked to contact the Baltimore County Police Department at 410-887-4636.

Police Identify Remains Found Near I-695 as Missing New Jersey Woman was originally published on 92q.com