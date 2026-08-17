Register For A Chance To Have Us Crash Your Labor Day Cookout!

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Magic 95.9 is teaming up with Crazy’s Ribs, Chicken & Fish to give one lucky listener the chance to upgrade their Labor Day Weekend cookout!

Register online for a chance to have the Magic 95.9 Cookout Crashers stop by your celebration with food from Crazy’s for you, your family and friends. Enter today for your chance to make your Labor Day Weekend cookout one to remember!

No purchase is necessary to enter this Promotion and this Promotion is void where prohibited.