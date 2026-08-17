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Ravens Sign Running Back Jonathan Ward to Add Depth

Ravens Bring Back Running Back Jonathan Ward Ahead of Preseason Week 2

Published on August 17, 2026
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New England Patriots v New York Giants - NFL Preseason 2025
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The Baltimore Ravens are adding another option to their backfield, signing veteran running back Jonathan Ward as the team works through injuries at the position.

Ward is familiar with Baltimore after joining the Ravens’ practice squad in December, though he was never elevated to the active roster.

His return comes as running back Rasheen Ali has missed recent practices and did not play in Baltimore’s preseason opener. With Ali sidelined and veterans Derrick Henry and Justice Hill also sitting out, the Ravens leaned heavily on Adam Randall, Elijah Tau-Toliver and Dontae McMillan. Each received between nine and 12 carries during the game.

Ward brings several years of NFL experience to the Ravens’ running back room. He entered the league in 2020 as an undrafted free agent with the Arizona Cardinals and has also spent time with the New York Jets, Tennessee Titans, Pittsburgh Steelers, New York Giants and New England Patriots.

Across 46 regular-season appearances, Ward has recorded 91 rushing yards on 22 carries. He has also caught six passes for 52 yards and one touchdown.

Ward now gives Baltimore another experienced option as the Ravens continue evaluating their running back depth during the preseason.

Ravens Bring Back Running Back Jonathan Ward Ahead of Preseason Week 2 was originally published on 92q.com

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