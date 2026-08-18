MVA Sends Thousands of Notices to Maryland Drivers With Out-of-State Tags

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Maryland drivers with out-of-state license plates are being reminded that time is running out to properly register their vehicles in the state.

WMAR reports that the Maryland Department of Transportation Motor Vehicle Administration says drivers have about 45 days remaining before tougher penalties and enforcement measures take effect on Oct. 1.

The warning is part of the MVA’s ongoing “Plate Where You Live” campaign, which is aimed at Maryland residents who continue to operate vehicles registered in other states.

At the end of July, the agency mailed an estimated 79,000 courtesy letters to Maryland residents with out-of-state plates. The notices reminded drivers of the state’s vehicle registration requirements and encouraged them to comply before increased enforcement begins.

The campaign follows an earlier enforcement effort in January, when the MVA sent warning letters to roughly 54,000 drivers connected to nearly 80,000 vehicles that may have been improperly registered with Virginia plates. The expanded enforcement effort now applies to vehicles carrying plates from any state.

Under Maryland law, people who move to the state are required to register their vehicles within 60 days of establishing residency.

Drivers who fail to register within that 60-day window could face a fine of $7 per day, with penalties reaching as much as $420 for each vehicle.