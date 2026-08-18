Solange, Viola Davis & More Pay Tribute to Hayden Panettiere

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Several stars are paying tribute to Hayden Panettiere after her passing Sunday evening, August 16 at the age of 36.

Related | Notable Actress Hayden Panettiere Dies at 36, Father Confirms

Panettiere was a prolific attress who featured in an array of television shows and films including NBC’s Heroes, Nashville, Remember the Titans, Scream, Bring It On and more.

Several celebrities and stars have flooded social media with tributes and heartfelt messages regarding the star and her unexpected passing.

Among those stars include Solange, who starred with Panettiere in Bring It On: All or Nothing in 2006.

“Rest in peace hayden. in peace, because you are so deserving of it,” the singer said in her Instagram story Tuesday. “We had so many parallels in our lives, and the world watched u so courageously live in your radical truth telling your story.”