Source: Cheryl Fields / ATU Local 1300

Baltimore City Public Schools students will once again have access to free public transportation during the 2026–27 school year through the Maryland Transit Administration.

Students can ride MTA Local Bus, Light Rail and Metro Subway services at no cost, helping students travel to and from school and other school-related activities across the city.

Families are encouraged to prepare before the first day of school by creating a CharmPass account using their student’s City Schools email address.

Students ages 13 and older can access their free transportation through the CharmPass mobile app. Students in that age group may also ride by showing a valid City Schools student identification card or an MTA S-Pass.

Students who are 12 years old and younger can ride MTA services for free without presenting a ticket, pass or student ID.

City Schools families should make sure students who plan to use CharmPass have their accounts set up ahead of the new school year to help avoid transportation issues during the first days of classes.

Additional information about CharmPass, including how to download and use the app, click here for more.

Baltimore City Schools Students Can Ride MTA Free During 2026–27 School Year was originally published on 92q.com