State Farm Is Sending Customers $5 Billion, Do You Qualify?

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State Farm has begun sending out money to qualifying customers as part of its one-time $5 billion cash-back dividend, with payments expected to continue rolling out over the next several months.

According to the company, this dividend is the largest in State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company’s history and covers eligible policies across more than 49 million vehicles.

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Do you qualify for a State Farm dividend?

Customers qualify for a payment if they had a State Farm Mutual personal auto insurance policy active at any point during 2025, and the calculated dividend is at least $10.

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How much is the State Farm dividend for customers?

Each customer’s receiving amount is based on a percentage of the premium paid fr each qualifying policy in 2025. The percentage varies by state, ranging from 4% to 10%.

The payments average $100 per vehicle according to the company.

Payments are being distributed in waves based on the state that the customer’s policy is assigned to. This means not everyone will receive their money at the same time. According to State Farm, millions of customers have already received payments, and nationwide distributions will take several months.

Customers who qualify should receive either an email or letter notifying them about their payment.

Customers who have an email on file with State Farm will receive an email with instructions from Veritas directing them to the payment portal. They can then choose between a digital payment or a check as their preferred method of payment. If you are a customer and do not have an email on file, you will automatically receive a check by mail.

The dividend will be issued as a separate payment as opposed to a credit towards an insurance policy.

Customers can check state-specific payment dates and get more information about their dividend at sfdividend or call State

State Farm Is Sending Customers $5 Billion, Do You Qualify? was originally published on blackamericaweb.com