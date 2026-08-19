The Champ Is Here: Claressa Shields Made History In Atlanta With Sixth-Round TKO While Hulu’s ‘They Fight’ Celebrated Boxing, Mentorship & Second Chances [Exclusive]

Claressa Shields' historic boxing win in Atlanta reflects the film's themes of perseverance and community support.

The star-studded event blended sports, entertainment, and the powerful message behind Hulu's 'They Fight'.

The film's emphasis on mentorship and second chances made Shields' triumph a fitting backdrop for its celebration.

The Champ is HERE!

Vibes were high in the ATL as Claressa “GWOAT” Shields stepped into State Farm Arena and reminded everyone exactly why her name is synonymous with greatness.

Source: Kevin C. Cox / Getty

On Saturday, Aug. 15, Shields delivered a dominant performance against Australia’s Kaye Scott, stopping the champion in the sixth round to reclaim the WBA and WBC middleweight titles. The victory improved Shields’ undefeated professional record to 19-0 and marked her fourth career knockout.

And because Atlanta knows how to turn any major sporting event into a cultural function, the stars were definitely outside.

Usher, Brandy, 2 CHAINZ, Kevin Gates, and boxing legend Floyd Mayweather Jr. were among the multitude of famous faces watching the action from ringside, while Atlanta’s own Latto accompanied Shields during her big night in the A.

But before the punches started flying, BOSSIP was in the building for a special event surrounding Hulu’s They Fight, co-hosted by celebrated Atlanta photographer and cultural curator Cam Kirk.

Guests gathered inside the Hulu suite for an elevated fight-night experience complete with complimentary cocktails, bites, and, of course, a perfect view of all the action unfolding inside State Farm Arena.

The evening served as an excellent mix of entertainment and boxing, as They Fight carries a powerful message about resilience, redemption, family, and the importance of having someone in your corner.

Source: They Fight / hulu

Led by André Holland, Samira Wiley, and Wendell Pierce, the film follows Walt Manigan, a reformed ex-con who returns home to Southeast Washington, D.C., determined to rebuild his life. That journey unexpectedly leads him back to the boxing gym he once tried to leave behind, where mentoring a new generation of young fighters gives him another shot at finding purpose.

But much like the stories that unfold inside the ring, They Fight is about battles that extend far beyond boxing. At its heart, the film explores the fight for family, community, purpose, and a better future—and the people willing to step into someone’s corner when they need it most.

That message of perseverance and second chances made Claressa Shields’ historic night in Atlanta an especially fitting backdrop for Hulu’s celebration. From Walt’s fight to reclaim his life on screen to Shields continuing to cement her legacy in real life, the evening served as a reminder that sometimes the biggest victories happen long before—or after—the final bell rings.

The film’s emphasis on mentorship, resilience, community, and second chances made Shields’ historic night an especially fitting backdrop.

Shields entered the bout after making the massive journey back down to middleweight, dropping 38 pounds during a grueling 14-week training camp. Once the bell rang, however, there was little doubt about who controlled the ring. Shields used her speed, precision, and body attack to wear Scott down before exploding in the sixth.

A powerful hook sent Scott into the ropes before Shields unloaded a barrage of punches, eventually forcing Scott’s corner to throw in the towel at the 1:38 mark of the round.

The impressive bout solidified Shields as she made history, becoming only the second fighter in more than a century to win a heavyweight championship and later drop down to capture a title in a lower division. The bout also marked the first women’s boxing headliner in State Farm Arena history.

Now THAT’S how you establish you’re the GWOAT.

Between Shields’ championship performance, a star-studded ringside, and Hulu bringing the message behind They Fight directly into the world it celebrates, it was a knockout night for sports and culture in Atlanta.

They Fight is now streaming on Hulu on Disney+.

Source: They Fight / hulu

The Champ Is Here: Claressa Shields Made History In Atlanta With Sixth-Round TKO While Hulu’s ‘They Fight’ Celebrated Boxing, Mentorship & Second Chances [Exclusive] was originally published on bossip.com