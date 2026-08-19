DomiNque Perry & Bryan Terrell Clark Continue Bringing The ‘Tea’, Aja Energy & Copious Cackles To ‘Diarra From Detroit’

Aja, Diarra's loyal friend, is working on herself while still getting pulled into Diarra's shenanigans.

Mr. Tea, a charismatic and connected character, joins the crew on their latest adventure.

The show's diverse ensemble creates a lived-in world, with guest appearances expanding the investigation.

Diarra Brickland may be the one asking the questions, but Aja and Mr. Tea’s copious cackle-causing antics are part of the must-watch reason to watch Diarra From Detroit.

Source: Leon Bennett / Getty

Detroit’s favorite amateur detective is back, and this time, the mystery is getting even messier.

Diarra From Detroit season 2 is officially streaming now on Paramount+, bringing back Diarra Kilpatrick alongside the show’s hilarious, unpredictable ensemble—including fan favorites DomiNque Perry as Aja Edwards and Bryan Terrell Clark as Mr. Tea. The eight-episode season premiered with two episodes on July 29, with the remaining episodes rolling out weekly.

And if Season 1 introduced us to Diarra’s world, Season 2 reminds us that this story has always been bigger than the woman at the center of the investigation.

Let’s start with Aja.

Aja is one of those friends everybody needs in their corner—but probably shouldn’t give too much information to when you’re trying to stay out of trouble.

Source: Paramount+ / Paramount+

She’s loyal, funny, outspoken, and always ready to ride for Diarra (wig, beard, and all) even when Diarra’s latest investigation sounds completely ridiculous.

“Oh my God. It’s going to be a lot of action with us. Fallouts, make ups. Did we get shot at? I don’t know. Did we survive? We don’t know,”DomiNque Perry told BOSSIP about Aja. “It’s a lot of conversation, but it’s very sexy. We’re in the summer now, so it’s elevated to me. Like us as a friend group, we have some additions. They come in, and they are in our now group, but it’s like we still stay together. We still are trying to deal with Diarra and all of her shenanigans, and trying to push through. She’s taking us through there.”

And let’s be honest, Diarra has a gift for making ridiculous situations sound completely reasonable.

Aja’s importance to the series comes from the chemistry she shares with Diarra and the rest of the crew. She’s not simply there to react to Diarra’s latest shenanigans; she’s part of the emotional fabric that makes the show’s wildest moments feel grounded, but this season Perry reveals Aja is still down with the crew but also working on herself.

Source: Paramount+ / Paramount+

“I think for Aja, she’s trying to get her own self together, but still trying to be a friend, but it’s like, I don’t know. It’s not really her cup of tea to be a detective. But it’s like she’s thrown into this because she is such a good person, and she is such a good friend. So it’s like, we like it, but we don’t, and then we start to like it.”

Perry has also become a familiar face for audiences who know her from projects like Insecure, Snowfall, Bust Down and Rap Sh!t, but Aja gives her another opportunity to flex that particular brand of comedy that makes a character feel like somebody you actually know.

Then there’s Mr. Tea, played by Bryan Terrell Clark.

Source: Paramount+ / Paramount+

If Aja is the friend who can meet Diarra at her level, Mr. Tea is operating in a completely different lane. He’s mysterious, charismatic, and connected to the world Diarra keeps finding herself pulled deeper into.

Source: Leon Bennett / Getty

“Mr. Tea is definitely back and looking for some fun this summer. That’s what I love about him,” Clark said. “He is living his best life, and then his delusional friend pulls him into the wildest adventure; but let’s be honest, we always want to be thrown into it.

Season 2 gives both characters more room to exist within the show’s increasingly complicated mystery.

This season finds Diarra trying to deal with the complicated business of moving on from Chris while simultaneously uncovering even more secrets lurking beneath Detroit’s surface. The result is another wild combination of romance, comedy, danger, and mystery.

And that’s really the secret sauce of this show.

Diarra From Detroit doesn’t force its characters into neat little boxes. Aja can be the best friend, the comic relief, and the person willing to jump into the fire. Mr. Tea can be charming, suspicious, and potentially dangerous—all within the same storyline.

That’s why the ensemble works.

“It was really important to Diarra and myself [for Mr. Tea] to reflect real people and a real experience. I was just saying, I feel like there’s been a drop in queer representation on television, and it’s even less for people of color. So at the end of the day, for us, it’s just important to make sure that we’re real; that’s why these characters aren’t perfect people. “We can always lean into the stereotype, but it’s not interesting. People are so much more interesting than sometimes the work I see, and I think what’s cool about Tea is that he is just a regular person. He your cousin, brother, or your best friend from school.

The chemistry between Perry, Clark, Kilpatrick, and the rest of the cast creates a world that feels lived-in rather than manufactured, and Season 2 doubles down on that chemistry while expanding the mystery and raising the stakes.

Source: Paramount+ / Paramount+

With guest appearances from Method Man, Morris Chestnut, Glynn Turman, Bokeem Woodbine, Amber Riley, Lil Rel Howery, Lovie Simone, Nicco Annan, Skilla Baby, Icewear Vezzo, and Shoniqua Shandai, the guest list alone lets you know that Diarra’s investigation is about to get real crowded.

Source: Paramount+ / Paramount+

But ultimately, what makes Season 2 worth watching is that Diarra doesn’t have to solve this case alone.

She has Aja, Mr. Tea, and a whole crew of friends, enemies, lovers, and questionable associates who somehow keep getting dragged into her latest adventure.

And if Season 2 proves anything, it’s that when Diarra starts asking questions, everybody better be ready for the answers.

Diarra From Detroit Season 2 is streaming now on Paramount+.

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DomiNque Perry & Bryan Terrell Clark Continue Bringing The ‘Tea’, Aja Energy & Copious Cackles To ‘Diarra From Detroit’ was originally published on bossip.com