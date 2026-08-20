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Baltimore Ravens Hosting NFL Rio Game Watch Party Sept. 27

Published on August 20, 2026
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M&T Bank Stadium
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Baltimore Ravens fans will have a chance to cheer on the team together when the Ravens head to Brazil for an international matchup against the Dallas Cowboys.

The Ravens will host an NFL Rio Game Watch Party on Sunday, Sept. 27, at the North Plaza outside M&T Bank Stadium as Baltimore faces Dallas at the legendary Maracanã Stadium in Rio de Janeiro.

The Week 3 matchup will be broadcast live throughout the North Plaza, giving members of the Flock an opportunity to experience the international game in a stadium-like atmosphere without leaving Baltimore.

RELATED: Ravens Announce Kickoff Watch Party Featuring Soulja Boy, Crab Feast

The watch party will bring a taste of Brazil to Charm City with Brazilian-inspired food and entertainment planned throughout the event. Fans can also expect several family-friendly activities, including face painting, inflatables, interactive games and photo opportunities.

The Ravens said additional details about the Rio Game Watch Party will be announced on Sept. 9.

The event will also give fans another opportunity to experience the recently revitalized North Plaza, which serves as a major entrance and year-round entertainment destination at M&T Bank Stadium.

Baltimore Ravens Hosting NFL Rio Game Watch Party Sept. 27 was originally published on 92q.com

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