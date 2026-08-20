Top 10 Most Interesting NFL Teams Ranked by Joy Taylor

Source: Kevin C. Cox / Getty The wait is over. The NFL season has returned, football is back, and so is Joy Taylor with her insights on what could shape up to be an incredible season. In this post, we’re diving into Joy Taylor’s picks for the top 10 most interesting NFL teams to watch this year. These are not necessarily the Super Bowl contenders, but teams that bring excitement, potential, and a little bit of unpredictability to the field. Top Ten Most Interesting Teams

10. The Ravens Source: David Berding / Getty The Ravens are kicking off our list, and for good reason. With Lamar Jackson, a two-time league MVP, still at the helm, expectations are high. They’ve got a new coach in Jesse Minter and face a transition year. Despite missing last year’s playoffs by a whisker, the Ravens are poised for a comeback. Baltimore fans, stay hopeful!

9. The Commanders Source: Scott Taetsch / Getty The Washington Commanders show promise with Jayden Daniels at the forefront, bouncing back from an injury-ridden 2025. The addition of Stefon Diggs adds flair to their roster. Despite their new offensive coordinator, David Blow, the Commanders have all the makings of a playoff team. However, expect a potential slow start as they adapt.

8. Cincinnati Bengals Source: Justin Casterline / Getty Cincinnati has often started seasons on a slow foot, but it can’t afford to this year. Joe Burrow’s health and their revamped defense, featuring names like Dexter Lawrence, will be key. This year, the Bengals must capitalize on their talent to return to the Super Bowl contention spotlight.

7. Detroit Lions Source: Icon Sportswire / Getty Once seen as underdogs, the Lions, under Dan Campbell, have become a force. Despite losing both their offensive and defensive coordinators, they are not backing down. With a strong roster, including Jared Goff and Amon-Ra St. Brown, the Lions are looking to break through as top contenders again.

6. Denver Broncos Source: RJ Sangosti/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images / Getty The Broncos are serious Super Bowl contenders after a strong AFC Championship appearance. With Bo Nix healthy and Jaylen Waddle joining the fray, they are set to surprise many. Sean Payton’s leadership continues to turn heads. Denver is definitely a team to keep your eye on this season.

5. Chicago Bears Source: Brooke Sutton / Getty Caleb Williams leads the charge for the Bears in what could be a defining year for them. Despite setbacks in previous seasons, the young talent and dynamic offense promise excitement. Watch for the Bears as they strive to make a significant impact.

4. New England Patriots Source: Icon Sportswire / Getty The Patriots surprised everyone by reaching the Super Bowl last year. With second-year quarterback Drake Maye, they aim to overcome a challenging schedule. Bringing in A.J. Brown and strengthening their defense gives them a real shot at another remarkable season.

3. Seattle Seahawks Source: JASON REDMOND / Getty The reigning Super Bowl champions, the Seahawks, still defend strongly. Yet, changes like letting Super Bowl MVP Kenneth Walker III go might impact them. With Sam Darnold’s newfound confidence, the team faces the dreaded Super Bowl hangover but remains a major player.

2. Buffalo Bills Source: Joe Hrycych / Getty The Bills, led by Josh Allen, are itching for a breakthrough. Despite their impressive track record, they haven’t quite reached the peak. The addition of D.J. Moore should give their offense a much-needed boost. This might finally be their year.

1. Los Angeles Rams Source: MediaNews Group/Los Angeles Daily News via Getty Images / Getty All eyes are on the Rams as they rise to the forefront with bold moves like adding Miles Garrett. Sean McVay’s tactical prowess combined with their formidable lineup makes them the team to beat. They’re no longer flying under the radar and are ready to dominate.