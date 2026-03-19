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Downtown Partnership’s Pratt Street Market: Opening Day Edition

Downtown Partnership’s Pratt Street Market: Opening Day Edition

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Opening Day, Baltimore
  • Date/time: Mar 26, 11:00am to 3:00pm
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Opening Day, Baltimore
Source: Downtown Partnership / Downtown Partnership

Baltimore, we’re kicking off baseball season the right way — and 92Q is turning the vibes all the way UP! Catch us live at the Downtown Partnership’s Pratt Street Market: Opening Day Edition, Thursday, March 26 from 11 to 3 at Pratt and Charles! We’ve got the city’s best food trucks serving game‑day flavors, Auntie Anne’s pretzels, fun photo ops, and a Create‑Your‑Own Crush bar for our 21‑and‑over fam. It’s Opening Day, Baltimore — and the whole city’s outside! Pull up and vibe with us at Pratt Street Market! For more information, Visit godowntownbaltimore.com”

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