10 Photos of Karrueche Tran Sitting Pretty [Gallery]

Posted May 17, 2021

Karrueche Tran is taking Hollywood by storm. The model and actress is especially known for her role in the TNT drama series, Claws portraying a spicy character named Virginia. Tran even has a page dedicated to all things Virginia, where she wears the most vibrant, sexy outfits. Her character onscreen is far from her real life delicate look. Karrueche has appeared in numerous magazines and other series over the years, like the web series The Bay, which went on to receive two Daytime Emmy Awards for her role as Vivian Johnson.

The young star has been building her career from fashion to modeling and now acting for some time, and it is delightful to watch her blossom. Karrueche turns 33 years old today, and she is only hitting the surface with her career in television and film. It helps that she doesn’t look her age, so surely she will maintain her youth and continue playing younger roles that will ultimately keep her in the game for some time.

Fans may have first met Tran when she dated singer, Chris Brown or her now ex-boyfriend and former NFL player Victor Cruz. Truth is, Tran has even more to offer than being a pretty face alongside her ex industry boos. Let’s face it though, the pretty face doesn’t hurt! She’s absolutely gorgeous. Enjoy a gallery of photos where Karrueche is simply sitting pretty.

10 Photos of Karrueche Tran Sitting Pretty [Gallery]  was originally published on globalgrind.com

1. GLAM

Source:karrueche

2. Simply Stunning

Source:karrueche

3. Surfing Pretty

Source:karrueche

4. Pretty Little Thing

Source:karrueche

5. Effortless Beauty

Source:karrueche

6. Editorial Looks

Source:karrueche

7. Riding Pretty

Source:karrueche

8. Casual In -N-Out Run

Source:karrueche

9. Cozy

Source:karrueche

10. Timeless Beauty

Source:karrueche
Close