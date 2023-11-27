10 Times Michelle Williams Proved She Is Our Fashion Muse

Move to the side because Tenitra Michelle Williams is not done slaying. While fans are still catching their breath from Michelle’s “Best Dressed” look worn to the “Cozy Opulence” premiere of Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé, the songstress dropped another fire outfit with stylist J. Bolin on Instagram.
We are obsessed.
But, Michelle cares not about our obsession or lack of air. With her new bold and blue look, Sis is just not playing fair.
Stylist J. Bolin dropped a carousel of pictures featuring the look on November 27. Michelle poses in the shots in a stairwell, dipped in a bold royal blue, peacock-esque color from head to toe. The outfit, by Project Runway star, Coral Costillo, comes alive with each move the Destiny’s Child member makes in the photo set.
Equally show-stopping as the ensemble’s color and boldness is the intricate crochet detailing of Michelle’s dress. The bodice is a crisscrossed pattern meeting at the waist with cutouts that show the singer’s slim figure. And the bottom is a flirty fringe from mid-thigh down.
Adding to the dress is a matching fringe-style cape with strong shoulders and knit fringe that mimic the gown’s skirt, cascading to the floor. Michelle tops off the look with sleek suede pointed-toe thigh-high boots in the same blue hue, her signature buss-down middle part, and smokey eye ultra glam makeup.
J. Bolin and Michelle Williams are a match made in fashion heaven.
Thousands of fans have taken to the Instagram post in awe of Michelle’s look. Some fans state what we are all thinking with comments such as, “That hair is laid, face beat to the cheap seats and this look is eating. Whew! ,” and ” I bout threw the PHONE.” While others take time to give the 44-year-old her flowers, “This is the BEST I’ve EVER seen Michelle styled w her personality and body type in mind. It’s giving MAIN CHARACTER. Even though she has such a charismatic energy, none of the other looks I’ve seen her in through the years really, truly gave main character. I LOVE how you’ve been styling her!! .”
From “Destiny’s Child” to her solo projects, Michelle’s style has evolved over the years. She loves black, silver, and neutrals. And she tends to gravitate toward “sleek and fierce,” as J. Bolin recently described.
But, while working with stylists from J. Bolin to Icon Tips to Tina Knowles, she’s also mixed her style slays with tailored suits, bodycon gowns and dresses, and funky jumpsuits.
We’ve pulled a list of favorites starting with the Cozy Opulence Slay. With each look, you’ll see why Tenitra Michelle Williams is a trendsetter – and a fashion muse.
10 Times Michelle Williams Proved She Is Our Fashion Muse was originally published on hellobeautiful.com
1. Michelle ate and left no crumbs. Period.Source:Getty
Michelle topped the “Best Dressed” List at Beyonce’s “Cozy Opulent” Renaissance movie premiere.
2. It’s giving animal print and over-the-top, and we love both.Source:Getty
Michelle attended the Tyler Perry Studios Grand Opening in 2019 in a tailored animal print suit dress. The top fits her classic style, while the volume on the bottom was unexpected and fun.
3. Michelle has body-ody-ody.Source:Getty
This classic black and white paneled bandage-style gown is perfect for the “Love Thang” singer. Worn to the 28th Annual Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony, the dress hugs her body in all the right places.
4. Michelle shines bright like a diamond.Source:Getty
Michelle was a shimmering goddess at the premiere of “The Lion King” in 2019. We love the tailored dress and large, “broken-glass” style sequins.
5. Flowy and Feminine is the “Category” for this look.Source:Getty
Michelle rocked a cute halter-style gown to the 31st MTV Video Music Awards. The flowy skirt gave the dress a feminine touch, and her highlighted tresses topped off the look.
6. When fashion meets art meets Michelle.Source:Getty
Michelle’s look at the Wearable Art Gala in 2017 was ornate, pretty, and fashionable. The top of her gown compliments her neckline beautifully, while the bottom gives a little drama and edge.
7. Michelle gives African goddess.Source:Getty
Michelle attended the Style Africa Gala And Runway Show in a gold print gown. The trumpet skirt and long sleeves are details we can’t ignore.
8. Gorgeous in GreenSource:Getty
While attending the 2015 BET Awards, Michelle rocked a green bandage-style dress that is giving life!
9. NYFW Front row status in cargo coutureSource:Getty
Michelle attended the Marissa Webb show during New York Fashion Week in 2016, rocking a cargo look we love. From the peplum style jacket to baggy, gathered pants, the look is casual, comfy, and couture.
10. Michelle is fierce, fab, and flawless.Source:Getty
Michelle’s sheer, dramatic dress and wide corset-style belt were everything at the Wearable Art Gala in 2019. Get into the glam and fabulous look as the singer rocks her signature color.
11. Michelle is #outfitgoals in this denim jumper.Source:Getty
We are in love with the funky denim jumpsuit Michelle wore to WE TV’s “L.A. Hair” premiere party in 2015. Perfect for brunch, date night, the club, or a premiere, the look is everything.