The annual Urban One Honors ceremony highlights the best in Black excellence and this year’s theme celebrates Black women leading the change.

Hosted by Erica Campbell and Roland Martin, this years star-stuffed ceremony honors Nikole Hannah-Jones, politician Stacey Abrams, health advocate Dr. Ala Stanford, alchemist Rosalind Brewer, CEO Kim Ford, reparations ambassador Robin Rue Simmons and a special tribute to the International Sweethearts of Rhythm.

What would an award show be without epic performances. Avery Sunshine and Jazmine Sullivan, gospel powerhouse Le’Andria Johnson and Da Brat hit the stage.

We spoke to Erica ahead of the premiere and got the tea on her red carpet and hosting look.

“I got an original piece from my friend, Al Johnson,” said the gospel powerhouse. “I saw this picture and I sent it to him and he picked the fabric and he made it happen! The outfit looks like a party. I’m super excited about that. And then something nice and sleek.”

Erica wore all Black designers to the show, including a LBD from her friend Keirra Sheard’s collection.

”I love supporting African and African-American designers. Keirra Sheard’s line — Eleven60 — there’s a simple black dress that I was able to wear. I starved myself real good *Laughs* So I look real cute in it. I didn’t want to overdo it cause I wanted it to be more about the show and just really honoring these amazing women.”

Check out the best red carpet looks when you keep scrolling.

2021 Urban One Honors Looks We Love  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

1. Erica Campbell

Erica Campbell Source:Getty

Urban One Honors host Erica Campbell came dressed in a black satin dress and a blonde blunt cut bob.

2. Le’Andria Johnson

Le'Andria Johnson Source:Getty

Urban One Honors performer Le’Andria Johnson kept it cute and comfortable on the red carpet in this sweatsuit.

3. Erica Campbell

Erica Campbell Source:Getty

Erica switched it up for her performance and wore a custom look from Al Johnson that she said “looks like a party.”

4. Roland Martin

Roland Martin Source:Getty

Roland Martin wore a festive kaftan to co-host the show with Erica, who matched his fly. We spoke to Erica leading up to the show, who gave us the scoop on Martin’s fashions. “He gave us African attire. He gave us a Kaftan and it was absolutely amazing.”

5. Da Brat

Da Brat Source:Getty

In signature Da Brat fashion, she sported two colorful afro puffs and a two-piece suit with black lapels. 

