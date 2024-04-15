An Innovative Architect of Sound: Honoring Rico Wade’s Musical Contributions

Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Atlanta’s flourishing hip hop community endured a huge loss with the passing of producer and songwriter Rico Wade over the weekend. Wade was one part of Organized Noize and hip hop collective, Dungeon Family, who’s influence will live on through his beats and lyrics. Check out some of his beloved musical contributions to the industry inside.

Wade was born February 26, 1972 in East Point, Georgia. His legacy extends beyond his production and songwriting credits as Wade became a pillar of love, mentorship and unforgettable energy to those who were able to experience him.

“We are devastated by the news of the passing of our dear brother Rico Wade,” Organized Noize and The Dungeon Family released a joint statement on Saturday (April 13). “The world has lost one of the most innovative architects in music, and we have lost an invaluable friend. Rico was the cornerstone of Organized Noize and the Dungeon Family, and we will forever treasure his memory and the moments we shared, creating music as a united team. Our hearts weigh heavy with sorrow, and we kindly request privacy and empathy during this challenging period. Rico’s presence will always have a special spot in our hearts and in the music we presented to the world.”

Naming him one of the world’s most innovative architects in music is proven by his impressive discography. Other artists and music executives shared their love for Rico on social media with memories of his lasting legacy. Rapper Killer Mike, artist and executive Kawan “KP” Prather, and hip hop photographer Julia Beverly were amongst the many loved ones who shared their fondest memories of Wade online.

Rico produced several multi-platinum records for musical acts like TLC, OutKast, Goodie Mob, Ludacris, En Vogue and more. He is also one of the reasons the world has top charting artist Future, who happens to be Rico’s little cousin. Wade ushered a young Future into the business, allowing him the opportunity to work with the Dungeon Family at an early age.

The Atlanta music community and the industry at large mourn the loss of an iconic figure in the city’s music scene. Wade passed away at the age of 52 years old. A statement was released around 1 p.m. on Saturday, asking for privacy as the family grieves.

As a member of the pioneering production group “Organized Noize,” alongside Ray Murray and Sleepy Brown, Wade played a fundamental role in shaping the sound of Southern hip-hop in the early ’90s. Wade was also a ounding member of the Dungeon Family, which is the musical collective comprised of stars like Andre 3000, Killer Mike, Big Boi, CeeLo Green, and Future.

To honor and commemorate Rico Wade’s many contributions to music, check out some of his discography below. He’s either written, produced or arranged these monumental records.

Rest easy, Rico. May his music live on forever.

